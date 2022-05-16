Cyrus Christie to Nottingham Forest: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

Nottingham Forest will be hoping that they will be preparing for life in the Premier League this summer at the City Ground.

The Reds will book their place in the Championship play-off final on Tuesday if they avoid defeat in the second leg of their clash with Sheffield United.

Whereas Forest’s current focus is on securing promotion, they have already been linked with a number of players ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

One of the individuals who has been touted with a potential permanent move to the club is Cyrus Christie.

Here, we have decided to take a look at what we know so far about this speculation and assess whether a switch is likely to happen.

What do we know so far?

According to the Sky Sports Transfer Centre (14/05, 12:30), Forest have included Christie on their list of potential new recruits.

The right-back will become a free-agent in June when his current deal at Fulham expires if the club opt against offering him fresh terms.

Christie, who spent the 2020/21 season on loan at Forest, joined Swansea City on a temporary basis in the January window after failing to make inroads on Fulham’s starting eleven during the first half of the current campaign.

The Jacks will provide stiff competition for the Republic of Ireland international’s signature as they are reportedly set to offer him a permanent contract this summer.

Is it likely to happen?

When you consider that Watford, Konyaspor and Fenerbahce are also believed to be keeping tabs on Christie, Forest will have a fight on their hands to win the race for the 29-year-old.

The Reds will unquestionably need to strengthen their options in this particular position as they are set to wave goodbye to Djed Spence when his loan deal expires at the end of May.

1 of 26 Braian Ojeda Fee Free

Spence has made considerable strides in terms of his development since joining Forest on loan from Middlesbrough and is currently averaging a WhoScored match rating of 7.07 in the second-tier.

Christie could potentially fill the void left by Spence next season as he managed to provide an impressive total of eight direct goal contributions in 23 league appearances for Swansea.

Given that the defender has featured on 28 occasions in the top-flight during his career, he may not take too long to adapt to life in this division if Forest are promoted and thus it wouldn’t be at all surprising if he ends up re-joining the club later this year.