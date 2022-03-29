Cyrus Christie speaks out ahead of Swansea City’s Welsh derby with Cardiff this weekend

Swansea City travel to rivals Cardiff City this weekend in what will be a big game for both sides.

The game doesn’t mean much in terms of the league for either side with Swansea sitting 16th in the table and Cardiff just one place below them.

However with Swansea having overcome their opponents 3-0 in the first leg of this fixture, they will now be looking to become the first team to do the derby double in a season.

For right back Cyrus Christie this will be his first Welsh derby, after joining Swansea on loan in January, but he has assured fans he’s well aware of the importance of the game as he told the club’s Official Media: “We all know how big the Cardiff game is – no one needs to talk about that.

“It’s the first time anyone could do the double so it’s a big game and we know how much it means to everyone.

“I think [the derby double] is one of the first things someone mentioned to me.

“I think it was Kev the maintenance man and one of the ground staff. They mentioned it before they’d even introduced themselves, so I know how big it is.”

“11

1 of 11 What is the capacity of the stadium? 15,987 18,242 21,088 24,458

Christie has played in derbies before and knows what to expect as he said, “At any club you’re at, when it’s a rival team everyone wants the bragging rights, and we’ll go into that game full of confidence.

“I’ve been at a few clubs now where the derby games are massive, and no one likes to be on the losing side of it.”

The Verdict:

With neither Swansea or Cardiff having anything to play for now this season, this fixture will give both sides a nice taste of some competition.

Although they haven’t achieved much this season, if Swansea become the first team to do the league double it will definitely give the fans something to sing about.

It seems as though everyone at the club knows the importance of the occasion and is confident going into it so the Swans will be hoping this helps them overcome their rivals.