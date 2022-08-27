Cyrus Christie sends message to Hull City supporters

Hull City confirmed the addition of free agent Cyrus Christie on Friday, with the Republic of Ireland international arriving on a two-year deal following his release from Fulham.

The 29-year-old will add valuable competition for places with Lewie Coyle in the right back or right wing back position, adding an extra attacking threat to Shota Arveladze’s arsenal.

The Tigers have began the campaign in very positive fashion with summer signings Oscar Estupinan, Ozan Tufan and Allahyar Sayyadmanesh looking very bright.

In terms of the depth chart, an additional central defender could be useful, but Christie can cover multiple bases.

The 30-time Republic of Ireland international took to Instagram to express his emotions after sealing the move.

He wrote: “One Family One Dream.

“Back to Business.

“Thank you to everyone for the warm welcome.

“Appreciate all your good wishes and look forward to what this season holds for this club.”

Christie has been one of the best players in his position in the second tier in the not too distant past, and Arveladze’s faith in captain Lewie Coyle is set to be tested with this signing.

Josh Emmanuel may also be set for an exit with his pathway to the first team blocked by Christie and Coyle.

The Verdict

It was a surprise to many to see the season kick-off with Christie still available as a free agent.

However, it feels like the 29-year-old has used his experience and waited for the best move that was on the table.

The Tigers can likely offer a very competitive wage package in the Championship and a two-year deal gives a nice amount of security for a 29-year-old.

Christie spent the second half of last season on loan at Swansea City from the Cottagers, after the Swans saw key player Ethan Laird recalled in January.

But Christie was able to address that disappointment very quickly and Russell Martin’s men went on to put together a very promising second half to the season.