Cyrus Christie sends message to Fulham fans after sealing temporary Swansea City switch

Cyrus Christie has taken to Instagram to send a message to Fulham’s supporters after sealing a temporary switch to Swansea City yesterday.

As confirmed by Fulham’s official website, the right-back will now feature for the Jacks during the remainder of the 2021/22 campaign.

Christie spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest where he featured on 44 occasions for the club in the Championship.

After returning to Craven Cottage, Christie would have been hoping to force his way into their starting eleven in the current term.

However, due to the presence of Denis Odoi and Kenny Tete, the Republic of Ireland international was limited to just one appearance in the first half of the season.

Having completed a move to Swansea, Christie will be determined to prove his worth to their head coach Russell Martin in the coming months.

The 29-year-old could be in line to make his debut for the Welsh side when they face Huddersfield Town in the Championship tomorrow.

After securing his departure from Fulham, Christie thanked the club’s fans on Instagram for the support that he has received.

The defender posted: “It’s been an honour to represent @fulhamfc and I will look back on my time there with some fond memories with those being the two promotion campaigns and victories at Wembley.

“I had some great times there and also some bad times.

“This chapter in my career didn’t quite work out how it was meant to for whatever reason but that is football and those experiences can only shape my character.

“I met some incredible people there not just players but staff also who were fantastic from day one.

“I thank the fans for all their support over the years and wish the club nothing but the best for the future.”

The Verdict

Although it is important to note that Christie’s move to Swansea is not a permanent deal, the tone of this particular message seems to suggest that the right-back will be leaving Fulham when his contract expires this summer.

If this ends up being the case, it is important that Christie joins a team who are willing to play him on a regular basis in order to revive his career.

Swansea may be willing to offer him the chance to join them on a full-time basis later this year if he is able to deliver the goods consistently between now and the end of the season.

In Christie’s absence, Fulham will be aiming to maintain their push for promotion by picking up victories in their upcoming clashes with Bristol City, Birmingham City and Stoke City.