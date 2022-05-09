Cyrus Christie pens message to Swansea City supporters ahead of his departure

Cyrus Christie has taken to Instagram to share a message with Swansea City’s supporters after making his final appearance for the club in the Championship.

The full-back is set to return to Fulham later this month when his loan spell at the Swansea.com Stadium officially reaches a conclusion.

Signed by the Jacks on a temporary basis in January, Christie went on to feature regularly for the Jacks during the second half of the 2021/22 campaign.

Utilised on the right-hand side of the pitch by Swansea head coach Russell Martin, Christie produced a host of encouraging performances for his side in the Championship.

As well as providing five assists for his team-mates, the Republic of Ireland international also managed to score three goals in 23 league appearances.

Christie was unable to help Swansea end the season on a positive note last Saturday as his side suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Queens Park Rangers.

Andre Gray netted what turned out to be the winning goal for the R’s in the 80th minute of this fixture.

Reflecting on his time at Swansea on Instagram, Christie has thanked the club’s fans for the support that they provided him during this particular spell.

The defender posted: “It’s not how we wanted to end the season but it has been an absolute pleasure to represent @swansofficial this season.

“Big thank you to everyone at this club from the management to the backroom staff and the players that made me and my family feel welcome from day one.

“It was an honour to play alongside a great group of players.

“Also big shout out to The Jack Army, you showed me nothing but love and support from day one and made my time at this club even better.

Quiz: Can you identify each of these 24 ex-Swansea City players just by looking at 3 clues?

1 of 24 Currently plays in Turkey, left Swansea in 2017, featured for France at international level Wilfried Bony Bafetimbi Gomes Michu Fernando Llorente

“Big love to my partner, my baby girl Amaya and my family and friends for all your support this season.

“None of this would have been possible without you all.

“Now time [to] recharge and see what the future holds.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cyrus Christie (@cyruschristie)

The Verdict

When you consider that Swansea are keen to extend Christie’s stay beyond the summer, it will be intriguing to see whether they are able to finalise a deal in the upcoming transfer window.

As well as providing an attacking outlet for the Jacks in the Championship, Christie also managed to make two tackles and 1.1 interceptions per game as he recorded a WhoScored match rating of 6.86 at this level.

With his deal at Fulham set to expire in June, Christie could become a free-agent if his parent-club opt against offering him fresh terms.

Having delivered the goods on a consistent basis in the Championship, the defender may not be short of offers in the coming months and thus Swansea will have to act quickly in order to secure his services.