Cyrus Christie makes honest admission about his future amid Swansea City interest

Cyrus Christie has admitted that although he would love to join Swansea City on a permanent deal this summer, he has yet to receive a contract offer from the Championship side.

The defender will become a free-agent this summer when his contract expires as Fulham are unwilling to offer him fresh terms.

After being limited to just one appearance for Fulham during the first half of the 2021/22 campaign, Christie made a temporary switch to Swansea in January.

The full-back went on to produce some encouraging attacking performances for the Jacks as he provided eight direct goal contributions in 22 league appearances.

A report from the Sky Sports Transfer Centre (14/05, 12:30) earlier this month suggested that Nottingham Forest, Watford, Konyaspor and Fenerbahce were keeping tabs on Christie whilst Swansea were preparing to offer him a contract.

However, the defender has since confirmed that a deal has yet to be tabled by the Jacks.

Ahead of the upcoming transfer window, Christie has made an honest admission about his future.

Speaking to The Athletic (as cited by Wales Online), Christie said: “I’d love to stay [at Swansea].

“But you know, I can’t do much until there’s an offer.

“The ball’s in their court.

“Other opportunities are presenting themselves now as well.

“I’m not silly enough or naive enough to just put all my eggs in one basket.”

The Verdict

When you consider that Swansea head coach Russell Martin recently admitted that the club may not be able to match the wages that Christie is currently earning at Fulham, it will be interesting to see whether an agreement can be reached regarding the financial structure of this deal.

The Jacks may have to act quickly due to the fact that the right-back is seemingly attracting a great deal of interest from elsewhere.

Having played 270 games in the second-tier during his career, Christie will be confident in his ability to deliver the goods on a consistent basis at this level next season if Swansea opt to sign him.

The 29-year-old could feature alongside some new defenders at the Swansea.com Stadium later this year as Martin will be keen to add to his options after seeing his side concede 68 goals in the Championship last season.