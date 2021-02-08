Cyrus Christie makes Filip Krovinovic comparison that Nottingham Forest fans are likely to love

Nottingham Forest recently ran out comfortable 3-0 winners over relegation-threatened rivals Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park on Saturday.

A brace from Glenn Murray and a second-half goal from Anthony Knockaert saw Chris Hughton’s side pick up an important three points in their bid for survival in the Championship.

The Reds now find themselves sat 18th in the second-tier standings, and more importantly, are four points clear of the relegation zone with 28 matches remaining in their season.

One player that played his part in the win over the Chairboys was midfielder Filip Krovinovic, who featured in the full 90 minutes for Chris Hughton’s side.

Krovinovic recently signed for Nottingham Forest on loan for the remainder of this year’s campaign from Premier League side West Brom.

The 25-year-old struggled for consistent game time with the Baggies this term, which resulted in the club moving him out on loan for the second-half of the 2020/21 season.

Krovinovic took to Instagram following the win over Wycombe Wanderers, and was clearly delighted to pick up the three points at the weekend.

Krovinovic’s Nottingham Forest team-mate Cyrus Christie was quick to respond to his social media post, and nicknamed him ‘Modric’ after Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric.

Krovinovic and his Nottingham Forest team-mates are set to return to action on Saturday, when they host promotion-chasing AFC Bournemouth at the City Ground.

The Verdict:

It’s good to see that Christie is rating Krovinovic highly.

I think he’s a smart signing for Nottingham Forest, as Krovinovic is a player that has already shown his quality in the Championship, having played his part in West Brom’s promotion-winning season last term.

If he can replicate those types of performances, then Nottingham Forest shouldn’t have any concerns about a potential relegation into League One this season.

It was a comfortable win on Saturday against Wycombe, but it’s important that they follow that up with a positive performance against Bournemouth this weekend, as that’ll be a much tougher test.