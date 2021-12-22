Cyrus Christie makes admission on Fulham future

Fulham full-back Cyrus Christie has admitted he thought he would get a chance to shine at Craven Cottage under Marco Silva, but now concedes his career at Craven Cottage is over as he spoke in an interview with the Evening Standard.

The 29-year-old has been frozen out in the English capital for some time, being shipped out on loan to Nottingham Forest last term where he made an impressive 44 league appearances, playing a big part alongside the likes of Joe Worrall and Scott McKenna as the East Midlands outfit conceded just 45 goals in 46 games.

With the Cottagers returning to the Championship after being relegated and a new man in Silva at the helm, he would have been hoping to fiercely compete with Kenny Tete for a starting spot for the promotion favourites.

Quiz: Can you name which club Fulham sold these 26 players to?

1 of 26 Mark Schwarzer Perth Glory DC United Anderlecht Chelsea

Unfortunately for the Republic of Ireland international, Denis Odoi was the man to come in when Tete was ruled out of action after sustaining a hamstring injury in August, leaving the 29-year-old with just one Carabao Cup appearance to his name this term.

With this and his contract at Craven Cottage set to expire next summer, a departure either in January or at the end of the campaign looks inevitable and this is something he has accepted as he spoke to the Evening Standard on various topics including his Fulham future.

The Irishman said: “Mentally, I can’t let it break me down.

“I always thought I’d be given an opportunity but I’ve found it hard to come by.

“The boys are doing fantastic this season.

“The manager’s made a decision – and that’s football. You learn that. You have to get on with it.

“I have to look for a new chapter, get back to playing football and be the best version of myself as a footballer. I have lost that at Fulham.”

The Verdict:

For his footballing career, he needs to leave the Cottagers and play more regularly despite the prospect of winning promotion with his current side at the end of the campaign, because it’s clear Silva doesn’t have him in his plans.

Christie is level-headed enough to know that’s the case – but it remains to be seen whether a club would be interested in taking the right-back off their hands permanently considering he only has a matter of months left on his contract.

A loan deal until the end of the season before his release looks to be the most likely option at this stage, with Forest potentially in the market for right-back/right wing-back if Djed Spence is recalled to Middlesbrough in January.

Whether Steve Cooper moves for the Republic of Ireland international could also depend on whether Mohamed Drager can step up and Jordi Osei-Tutu’s fitness – but that’s one move that could happen and there are plenty of others that could potentially be in the pipeline.

Another second-tier side in Reading are likely to have both of their starting full-backs in Baba Rahman and Andy Yiadom missing during next month with both set to be involved for Ghana at the African Cup of Nations, so that’s another potential destination for him.