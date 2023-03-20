Cyrus Christie has admitted that he wanted to sign for Swansea City this past summer following a successful loan spell in South Wales - only to be told by the club hierarchy that he was too old to be recruited on a permanent basis.

The Republic of Ireland international has carved out a solid Championship career for himself throughout the years, plying his trade for the likes of Coventry City, Derby County, Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest.

As he saw himself out of the first-team picture at Fulham last season though, Christie was sent out on loan in the second half of the campaign to Swansea, where he was able to show some top form in the space of four months.

Having scored three goals and notched five assists in 23 matches, it was expected that Christie would probably sign for the Swans, but to the surprise of many it was Hull City he rocked up at in late August.

He has been pretty effective for the Tigers with three goals and an assist to his name, but it could have all been a different story if Swansea had just offered him a contract.

Christie turned 30 years of age back in September and months prior to that, it was his age that he has claimed was the main factor as to why he did not end up at the Swansea.com Stadium.

“At Swansea, I went there and got three goals and five assists in 23 appearances," Christie told The Beautiful Game podcast - via Wales Online.

“I was loving it there, I enjoyed it. It made me change the way I was thinking at that time and how I’d been for the last few years.

“I got to see how it is to go into a club where the fans love you and take to you and the manager, I felt the love.

“Swansea said to me that they wanted to sign me after a few games, I was up for it and said 'yeah, let’s talk'. Then it went quiet, and nothing was happening.

“In my head, to be honest, I was always thinking I was going to come back. My missus loved it, the baby loved it, they’re on the beach and it’s nice. In my head, I was always thinking Swansea and I thought nothing of it.

“I then got to the end of the to the end of the season and before the last game of the season the manager said to me that the owners don’t want to sign you.

“One of the owners said 'you’re too old'. The other owner wanted to sign me, but he said there is no value.

“At the time I’m 29, but I haven’t hit the 30 mark at this point and I was a bit baffled, I said fair enough.

“In my head I was questioning if I should I play the last game of the season. I was thinking 'why should I risk myself for you?'

“But then I didn’t want to disrespect the manager or the fans because they had taken to me and the manager was unbelievable with me, so I played the last game.

“After that I thought let’s talk over the summer still, but the owner still said no, there’s no value in you (speaking to Christie’s agent).

“I spoke with the manager, and he just said I can’t offer you a contract.”

The Verdict

Swansea's season could have been a lot different had they actually signed Christie when they had the opportunity.

Much like Ethan Laird in the first half of last season, Christie provided a real attacking outlet in a system that needed creativity from the wing-backs.

It's a position they have suffered in this season with no consistent threat down the right flank - Fin Stevens arrived on loan from Brentford earlier on in the campaign but his return to the Bees after just five Championship appearances showed how well that move went.

Christie ended up securing himself a decent move in the end, but it's one that Swansea now probably regret not doing.