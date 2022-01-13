Cyrus Christie in: How Swansea City’s XI could look if recent transfer rumours materialised

Swansea City have had a busy January transfer window thus far.

The side 17th in the Championship table, failing to reach the same heights as the side that reached the play-off final under Steve Cooper last season.

Even worse for the side, they have lost their last three league games as the play-off places have fallen even further from their grasp.

However, Russell Martin is starting to build a squad to fit his own playing style.

Here is what a Swansea City starting XI could look like by the end of the month if their latest transfer gossip is anything to be believed…

Ethan Laird has left the club after joining Bournemouth on loan from Manchester United. But Swansea have found a replacement in Cyrus Christie who will take his place in the squad.

Expect the Irish international to make his way into the starting team immediately.

Andy Fisher has also joined the club from MK Dons. The highly rated goalkeeper should also find his way into the team as well. Fisher worked with Martin at MK Dons during their time there together.

That Martin has brought him to the club is a massive vote of confidence in his favour over Ben Hamer. Expect the two to provide healthy competition for each other in the second half of the season.

Ryan Giles has also been linked with a loan move to the club. The Wolves winger spent the first half of the season with rivals Cardiff City, but reports have suggested there is slight interest from the club in the player.

If he does join before deadline day, he could slot in on the left side of the attack.

Manchester City’s Tommy Doyle is also a name that has been mentioned with regards to Swansea’s transfer activity this month, as was exclusively revealed by Football League World in November.

Doyle spent the first half of the season on loan at Hamburg in Germany. However, he was unable to break into their squad and thus was recalled for January.

The 20-year old could offer Martin another option in midfield, if Swansea do pursue their reported interest in the player.