Free agent pair Cyrus Christie and Adam Reach are reportedly training with Swansea City as they each search for their next club and Luke Williams assesses his options ahead of potential moves.

Christie has been without a club since he was released by Hull City at the end of last season, and previously featured for the Swans on loan from Fulham in the 2021/22 campaign.

Reach is still unattached after he left West Bromwich Albion in similar circumstances at the end of his contract in July, and is an EFL veteran having played for six league clubs in English football since his debut in 2010.

Swansea have got off to a decent start in the Championship this season under boss Williams, as they sit 11th in the table with three wins, draws and losses apiece, but he has seen fit to explore his options in terms of free agents, and either Christie or Reach may soon sign for the club to start a new chapter in their careers.

Cyrus Christie and Adam Reach are on trial with Swansea

According to a report from the BBC, Christie and Reach are training with Swansea this week as Luke Williams continues his attempts to strengthen his squad.

The new revelation has emerged after the Swans' head-coach said last week he was planning to “have a look” at a free agent during the international break, and it now seems as if two unattached players are set to spend time with Williams’ squad.

32-year-old Christie's signature has seemingly been well-coveted throughout the summer, after Football Insider's report last month claimed that Championship sides Coventry City, Preston North End and Millwall were all interested in bringing him in, as well as Scottish giants Rangers, yet it now looks as if the Welsh side have stolen a march on their possible competitors.

Reach, meanwhile, who is now 31, has seemingly struggled to find a club to take him on since his West Brom departure, and recently discussed his troubles in an interview with the Football League Paper.

He said: "It's kind of a scary situation. Okay, you're not going to be able to flip me in two years' time and make a profit of £10m. But there are other components to building a team, like experience."

"It's a little bit daunting and a little bit demoralising when the phone doesn't ring. But you've just got to hope someone eventually thinks I'll be the right fit somewhere.

"If there's an opportunity that comes up pretty much anywhere, I'd jump at the chance. In my opinion, I could play for another six, seven, eight years minimum. I just need someone to pick up the phone."

Christie and Reach would be smart signings for Swansea

Swansea may well have started the new term pretty well, but they were not as busy as many would have imagined in the summer window, and so have some gaps in their squad that still need filling, and ones could become a problem if the encounter persistent injury issues.

Christie possesses a wealth of experience with over 300 career appearances in the second tier of English football, while he has 30 caps for the Republic of Ireland national team and Championship promotion pedigree after he helped Fulham reach the Premier League through the play-offs in both 2018 and 2020.

Cyrus Christie's all-time Championship career record Appearances 320 Goals 10 Assists 32 Stats as per Transfermarkt

The 32-year-old is clearly a talented player that has not yet showed signs of slowing down, and would provide great competition to the likes of Josh Key and Kyle Naughton.

Reach is similarly a very experienced player at second-tier level, with 470 professional appearances, and 375 of those coming in the Championship with Middlesbrough, Sheffield Wednesday and West Brom.

He is a left-winger by trade, yet would be a useful utility option to Williams with experience of playing across the pitch in multiple different positions, most notably left-back or central midfield, and he also has an eye for a spectacular goal, as shown by his numerous long-range strikes whilst with the Owls.

Either player would be a solid option for the Jacks on a short-term deal, and a move for either may well come to fruition very soon.