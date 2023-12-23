Highlights Sheffield Wednesday should consider signing Scott McKenna, Nottingham Forest defender, for a cut-price fee due to his contract expiring in the summer.

It has been a much-improved few weeks for Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship.

The Owls were promoted from League One last season after beating Barnsley in the play-off final at Wembley in May, but it was a tough start to life back in the second tier.

Wednesday made their worst start to a season in their history, resulting in the sacking of Xisco Munoz in October, but performances and results have picked up significantly under Danny Rohl.

The Owls brought in 12 players this summer, but many of those new additions have struggled to make an impact so far.

Sheffield Wednesday - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Djeidi Gassama PSG Permanent Pol Valentin Sporting Gijon Permanent Di'Shon Bernard Man United Permanent Juan Delgado Pacos Ferreira Permanent Anthony Musaba Monaco Permanent Reece James Blackpool Permanent Bambo Diaby Preston North End Permanent John Buckley Blackburn Rovers Loan Jeff Hendrick Newcastle United Loan Ashley Fletcher Watford Loan Momo Diaby Portimonense Loan Devis Vasquez AC Milan Loan

Rohl will undoubtedly be keen to strengthen his squad in January, and it is likely to be a busy month at Hillsborough which could define Wednesday's survival prospects.

With the January transfer window approaching, we looked at five players the Owls could try to sign for bargain fees.

Scott McKenna

Wednesday have been vulnerable defensively at times this season, and with Dominic Iorfa facing a spell on the sidelines, Rohl could look to strengthen at centre-back.

One player the Owls could consider is Nottingham Forest defender McKenna, who was banished from first team training earlier this month along with team-mate Joe Worrall, and he is expected to leave the club in January.

It remains to be seen whether McKenna's situation will change after Nuno Espírito Santo replaced Steve Cooper at the City Ground, but if Forest are keen to offload McKenna, he could be available for a cut-price fee with his contract set to expire in the summer.

McKenna helped Forest to promotion to the Premier League in 2022 before playing a crucial role in their survival in the top flight last season, and he would add some much-needed solidity and resilience to the Wednesday defence.

There is likely to be no shortage of Championship interest in McKenna next month, so it would be a coup if the Owls were to land his signature.

Tom McIntyre

Another option that Wednesday could consider is Reading defender McIntyre.

McIntyre came through the Royals' academy, and he was one of few positives last season as the club were relegated to League One.

The 25-year-old remained at the Select Car Leasing this summer, despite interest from Championship clubs, including Blackburn Rovers, and one Scottish side.

McIntyre is out of contract at the end of the season, and with Reading struggling towards the bottom of the third tier, it could be tough for them to convince him to sign an extension, while the ongoing ownership issues at the club mean that they could consider cashing in on him in January to bring in crucial funds.

The defender has proven he is a more than capable Championship performer, and as a player with a lot of potential, the Owls could sell him for a significantly bigger fee in the future.

Alex Pritchard

Given Wednesday's well-documented attacking problems this season, reinforcements in the forward areas are likely to be a priority for Rohl in January.

Midfielder Pritchard starred as Sunderland reached the Championship play-offs last season, but his future at the Stadium of Light was uncertain this summer, with former Black Cats manager Tony Mowbray stating in August that he expected the 30-year-old to leave the club.

Pritchard remained on Wearside, but his game time has been limited this season, with younger players such as Jobe Bellingham and Adil Aouchiche chosen ahead of him.

It remains to be seen whether Pritchard will be part of new Sunderland head coach Michael Beale's plans, but with his contract expiring in the summer, it seems likely that he will depart in January.

While Pritchard has struggled for minutes, he has made an impact whenever he has been on the pitch, and three assists in two games against West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United earlier this month show exactly what he is capable of.

Pritchard would bring creativity to Hillsborough, and he would fit seamlessly into the style of play Rohl is attempting to implement at the club.

Scott Hogan

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri is "willing to fund a major salary" as the club search for a striker in January.

Nixon claims that Birmingham striker Hogan is one name on the Owls' list of targets, and with his contract expiring in the summer, the Blues may allow him to depart in January to get his wages off the payroll.

Hogan was Birmingham's top scorer last season with 10 goals, but his minutes have been limited since Wayne Rooney's arrival at St Andrew's in October.

The 31-year-old is not a prolific scorer, and there may be concerns about his age, but he has shown previously that he can find the back of the net at Championship level, with his best return coming in the 2016-17 season when he scored 15 goals in 40 appearances for Brentford and Aston Villa.

Devante Cole

Another front man that Wednesday could consider is Barnsley striker Cole.

Cole scored 16 goals and provided three assists in 53 appearances in all competitions last season as the Reds reached the League One play-off final, where they were beaten by the Owls.

The 28-year-old is on course to better that total this campaign, and he is said to be attracting interest from Middlesbrough, Stoke City, Swansea City and Bristol City ahead of the January transfer window.

Cole has previously struggled in the Championship, but his record in League One is outstanding, and should Wednesday be relegated, he would be capable of firing them back to the second tier next season.

He would be a risk for the Owls, but he may be available for a bargain fee with just six months left on his contract at Oakwell, and he could be a gamble worth taking.