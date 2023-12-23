Highlights Leeds United could consider signing Ali Al-Hamadi from AFC Wimbledon as a potential replacement for Joe Gelhardt.

German midfielder Nadiem Amiri, who rejected Leeds in the summer, may be available at a reduced price due to limited playing time.

Leeds could target a return for Charlie Taylor to fill their left-back position, given his connection to the club and potential availability from Burnley.

With the January transfer window looming, Leeds United look set to bolster their squad with some interesting signings to continue their push to the Premier League.

The summer saw the Yorkshire club add some big names to their ranks, with the likes of Joel Piroe, Ethan Ampadu and Glen Kamara joining the club in multi-million pound transfers.

These players have starred in the team that are challenging for promotion back to the Premier League, and look to close the gap on Leicester City and Ipswich Town between now and the end of the season.

In order to make up the gap between the play-offs and the automatic promotion spots, Daniel Farke’s side will need to add some more firepower to the team, with some interesting players possibly becoming available for a cut-price deal in January.

Cut-Price Targets Leeds Should Consider Player Club Position Age Ali Al-Hamadi AFC Wimbledon Striker 21 Nadiem Amiri Bayer Leverkusen Attacking Midfielder 27 Charlie Taylor Burnley Left Back 30 Callum O'Hare Coventry City Attacking Midfielder 25 Aaron Cresswell West Ham United Left Back 34

Ali Al-Hamadi

With a question mark over Joel Gelhardt's future, Leeds could be looking down the leagues in the EFL for his replacement.

The Whites have been linked with striker Ali Al-Hamadi, who plays for AFC Wimbledon.

The striker has impressed this season for Wimbledon, leading the club's scoring charts in just his second season with the club.

Given Wimbledon's stature in the EFL and the fact that Al-Hamadi's contract will be up in the summer, Leeds could pick up a good deal should Gelhardt exit the club, with a £1.5m fee touted.

Nadiem Amiri

After rejecting Leeds at the last minute in the summer, German midfielder Nadiem Amiri is regretting not taking his chance to join the Whites - could he be on his way back to England in January looking for another chance to sign for Leeds?

The midfielder has been frozen out of the Bayer Leverkusen team this season, playing just seven times in the Bundesliga this season, albeit all from the bench.

After seeing how impressive Leeds have been in the Championship this season and with only six months left on his contract, Amiri could be available to sign for significantly less than the £5.2 million transfer fee that was touted earlier in the year for Leeds.

Related Southampton and Middlesbrough dealt blow as Leeds United update emerges Charlie Cresswell has been the subject of transfer interest from the two clubs.

Charlie Taylor

After failing to sign the defender in the summer, Charlie Taylor would be a cheaper target for Leeds to look at in January as they try to fill a hole on the left side of their defence.

With the need for a left-back clear, Burnley's Taylor was targeted for a transfer in the summer, with Daniel Farke keen to bring Taylor back to the club for the first time since 2017.

The defender came through the academy at Leeds, so his return after nearly seven years would be seen as a homecoming of sorts by the fans at Elland Road and a step in the right direction when it comes to bridges burned when he did leave.

His standing in the current Burnley squad, though, might make it tough.

Callum O'Hare

After spending 10 months on the sidelines with an ACL injury, Callum O'Hare could be on the radar of a few now he's returning.

The midfielder could help fill a hole in the Leeds squad and would prove to be a shrewd signing by Farke, who could pick O'Hare up for a good deal because his contract runs out in July.

Coventry City have slowly been bedding him back into the team following his return from injury in October, with their form improving week-by-week. If he can get back to full fitness and continue his form for Coventry, O'Hare would be a good-value transfer for Leeds to pick up in January in the No.10 position.

Aaron Cresswell

West Ham United stalwart Aaron Cresswell could be a shrewd signing in January if Leeds put an offer in for the English defender.

The left-back has been a constant presence for the Hammers since joining the club in 2014, although he has found appearances hard to come by since the emergence of Emerson in the West Ham backline.

With Junior Firpo and Sam Byram struggling with fitness this season, Cresswell would prove to be an experienced and talented replacement while the duo get back to full fitness, and would challenge them to get back to the top form they need to challenge for the Championship title this season.

While he is 34-years-old, he is a getable option on a short-term deal.