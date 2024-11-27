This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield United have been urged to cut their losses with Isamaila Coulibaly, who has never lived up to his full potential at Bramall Lane and looks to be moving nearer the exit door.

Flying high in the Championship, things couldn't be going much better for the Blades at the moment, and with the January transfer window on the horizon, they have a chance to solidify their title-chasing credentials with a solid window.

While incomings will be the main focus for a side chasing an instant return to the Premier League, there are some potential outgoings that could potentially free up funds to add to the squad.

Coulibably is certainly one of those players who is moving nearer to the exit door in South Yorkshire after his move to Sheffield United has never really worked out.

Just a teenager at the time of his move, there were high hopes for Coulibaly, but after his development stalled, his time at Bramall Lane now looks to be coming to an end.

Coulibably has never been able to work his way into the Sheffield United side

Despite the high hopes for Coulibaly when he moved from Sarpsborg, he's never been able to force his way into the Blades team on a regular basis.

We asked our Sheffield United FLW fan pundit Jimmy of Blades Ramble whether he thinks his side should be moving Coulibaly on in January.

He said: "Absolutely. Coulibaly has just not worked at Sheffield United.

"He was brought in as quite an expensive development player where we left him on loan at one of our sister clubs, Beerschot.

"He did okay there but the league isn't quite as challenging as the Premier League, which we were in at the time, and even the Championship really, whenever he has come in he's looked okay in some games, but in the majority he's looked lost.

"To be honest, I don't really think it's going to work for him.

"In terms of a fee, I'm not sure we'll get any fee for him unfortunately,

"I think the club would be more than happy to cut their losses on him and get the wages off the books to maybe free up another loan spot or an alternative free transfer."

Coulibaly has never been able to displace some big-hitters

Coulibaly's task of getting into the team was made all the more difficult by Sheffield United making big-money additions to their midfield.

Gus Hamer and Vini Souza's additions only served to push Coulibaly further down the pecking order at Bramall Lane, and from there, it's fair to say he was fighting a losing battle.

Ismaila Coulibaly Sheffield United stats (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 9 0 0

As our fan pundit alludes to, breaking into the team was always likely to be difficult given Sheffield United were a Premier League club at time of his arrival, and even in their Championship campaigns, they were winning most weeks, and you don't change a winning side.

Neither of his loan moves saw him particularly rip up any trees, so it's hard to see him fitting into a side competing at the top of the Championship.

A January move seems likely, and on the evidence of his Sheffield United spell, he may be more suited to a move into Europe.