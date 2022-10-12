Curveball delivered as Middlesbrough and West Brom managerial candidate interviews for Wolves job

Rob Edwards, a candidate for the vacancies at Championship strugglers Middlesbrough and West Bromwich Albion, has been interviewed to potentially become the new head coach of Wolverhampton Wanderers, according to The Telegraph’s John Percy.

Edwards has been out of work since September when the Watford hierarchy ended his stint at Vicarage Road after just 10 league matches in charge, just months after they took him from Forest Green Rovers following their League Two title win.

Following Chris Wilder’s departure last week from the Riverside Stadium, Edwards has been thought of as a top contender for that particular role, even more-so with the recent news that Michael Carrick will not be the next man in charge on Teesside.

Can you score 25/25 on this quiz about Middlesbrough flops from over the years?

1 of 25 True or False: Middlesbrough paid more than €10million to sign Afonso Alves? True False

Similarly, West Brom have placed the 39-year-old on their own shortlist according to the Daily Mail following their decision to part company with Steve Bruce, with the Baggies in 22nd position in the Championship.

They could now be both gazumped as Wolves look to make an appointment of their own following their decision to sack Bruno Lage recently, and they have now spoken to Edwards, who was previous their under-23’s manager and was the interim boss for the first-team in 2016 for two matches.

Percy reports that Edwards has a very high reputation with the Wolves hierarchy, but it remains to be seen as to whether anything will come from the interview.

The Verdict

This has certainly come out of left-field, with no-one really expecting that Edwards would be considered for the Wolves job.

Whilst he’s highly-rated due to his attacking style of football, the fact that Edwards was dismissed from a Championship job recently meant that a jump to the top flight would have seemed unlikely.

However, the Wolves powers-that-be will know all about what Edwards can do from his time in charge of the under-23’s, so he knows the club and what he has to do.

This could come as a real issue for Middlesbrough in particular though, who seemed pretty keen on Edwards if you believe the reports, whilst West Brom are looking at plenty of names so you’d imagine this isn’t so significant to them.