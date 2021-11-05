Curtis Tilt offers thoughts on making Wigan Athletic move permanent

Curtis Tilt is currently in his third loan spell with Wigan but is still a Rotherham United player.

The 6ft 4in centre back has turned out three times for The Tics this season and has scored in two consecutive games – heading in midweek against Fleetwood Town and scoring a thunderous half-volley against Burton Albion.

Of late, Tilt has really impressed the Latics’ faithful and is seemingly impressing manager Leam Richardson after starting the last two League One games.

Despite being dedicated to his football, speculation looms over The Tics as they will be heavily considering whether to make his stay permanent this time.

The 30-year-old told Wigan Today; “As far as I’m concerned, I’m still just concentrating on the games, and I’ll leave everything else in the hands of other people.

“It’s other people who have the power to make those decisions, not me. Whatever happens on that score will happen.”

Tilt is determined to do his talking on the field – “I’m just taking it block by block – the first target was to get into the team and the next target will take us to January.”

With the possibility of making the same transfer for the fourth time in a row, Tilt joked; “Ha, that must be a record, but we will see.

“I’m enjoying my football, enjoying training and the dressing room this year is fantastic – as it was last year.

As soon as the opportunity to come back here came up, I was more than happy to get it moving.”

When opening up about finally making into the starting 11, Curtis explained; “I’d be lying to you if I said it wasn’t frustrating to be out the team.

“If you are out of the team and you are happy with that, I don’t think you should be playing football.”

Tilt confessed, “it’s not just about the 11 players out on that field, it’s also about the ones who are waiting for their chance. It is a team effort.”