Curtis Tilt offers frank reaction after Wigan Athletic draw with MK Dons

Wigan Athletic are desperate to try and seal an automatic promotion spot – and potentially the title – in League One this season but were held to a draw against fellow high-flyers MK Dons at the weekend.

Despite sealing a point against strong opposition though, Latics defender Curtis Tilt has revealed to Wigan Today that his side were ‘gutted’ after the result and he himself was left ‘frustrated’ at conceding a goal against the Dons.

Wigan have soared back up the league table this year under new ownership and with Leam Richardson leading the club from the managerial hotseat, the side have thrived and managed to jump into the automatic spots.

They’re now eyeing a return to the Championship and ideally a title win to go with it. They have games in hand on current first-placed team Rotherham and will fancy their chances of closing that gap between now and the end of the season.

They had a real chance to seal an important win at the weekend too by seeing off the threat of MK Dons. They too have an automatic spot in mind – or at least a play-off one – and a win against them would have been a huge statement of intent.

However, both sides had to settle for a point in the end and defender Curtis Tilt revealed to Wigan Today that rather than being happy with sharing the spoils, his team were ‘gutted’ not to win the fixture.

The player has made 17 league appearances for the club so far this season and rejoined the side after his initial loan deal with them came to an end. He has become an important player for them and now he is at the DW Stadium permanently, he is looking to kick on now.

However, he couldn’t help but vent his frustrations after that result and said: “If you’re asking me, I think we probably should have come away with all three points.

“And that’s not being disrespectful to MK Dons. Every time you concede late, as a defender it’s frustrating – whether it’s 3-0 or 3-3.

“But it’s even more frustrating when you’re 1-0 up, because as a defender you thrive off clean sheets. It’s devastating, the lads in there were all gutted after the game.”

The Verdict

Curtis Tilt and the Wigan team being unhappy after a draw against strong opposition shows the kind of mentality you would want in an promotion-chasing side.

Some teams would be happy to come away with a point against a team like MK Dons, who are flying in the third tier. The Latics though wanted the win and are unhappy that they could not get that in the end.

To win a league and to get a promotion, that is exactly the kind of winning mentality you would want throughout a squad. It is the kind of mindset that should – and probably will – see them land that elusive promotion come the end of the campaign.

It may be a setback in terms of the fact they couldn’t get a good result in a key game but there are still plenty more for them to win and if they do that, then they will surely be in the Championship come the next campaign.