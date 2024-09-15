Derby County's player turnover in recent years has been particularly high, and next summer could be another huge change for the club if no action is taken over some expiring contracts.

The Rams lost seven of their promotion heroes due to their deals at Pride Park running out back in June.

Former captain Conor Hourihane and academy graduate Louie Sibley were two of the more high profile players to leave the club, with the latter making 173 appearances in black-and-white after joining Derby as a young boy.

However, it is not just some of those who are with the Rams permanently that may leave at the end of the season, with several loan stars potentially only here for the next eight months.

David Ozoh, Jerry Yates, Marcus Harness, Nat Phillips and Tawanda Chirewa have all made the switch to DE24 for 2024/25, and will be hoping to make an impact during their short time at the club.

FLW has taken a look at four Derby players who will leave at the end of the campaign unless their current situation is changed.

4 Curtis Nelson

Centre-back Curtis Nelson signed for Warne's team at the start of last season, and was a key reason behind the Rams' return to the Championship.

The 31-year-old signed a two-year contract on his arrival, with his deal set to expire at the end of June after impressing greatly during his first 12 months.

Nelson won Derby's Player of the Season Award for his performances alongside Eiran Cashin as the Rams conceded just 37 goals in League One on their way to finishing second in the table.

Rams fans will be hoping that the ever-present defender will sign a new contract at some point in the coming year, especially after a fantastic August, in which he helped keep two clean sheets.

3 Tom Barkhuizen

Another of Derby's promotion winning team, Tom Barkhuizen, has been with the club since 2022, joining as part of the rebuild following administration.

The winger has seen his game-time more limited in the last few months, but has been a solid option off the bench in the last few matches.

Barkhuizen activated a performance-based clause in his contract following promotion, securing his future at Pride Park until next summer. However, with his place in the squad more under threat in the Championship, there is a high chance that the 31-year-old will leave the Rams following the conclusion of the 2024/25 campaign.

2 Kane Wilson

Kane Wilson has been a revelation since he signed for Derby from Bristol City in July 2023, signing on yet another two-year deal.

The right-sided player has made an impact in multiple positions in his time with the club, with the ability to play at right-back, right wing-back and as a winger.

At 24, he is at a great age, and many will be anticipating him to sign a new contract before the season is over.

Wilson has already scored this season, despite missing the Rams' last two Championship games before the international break, and will be hoping to challenge Ryan Nyambe for the right-back position going forward.

Kane Wilson Derby County League One Stats 2023/24 (FotMob) Appearances (Starts) 41 (25) Goals (Assists) 3 (3) Chances Created 27 Tackles Won (per 90) 27 (0.98) Duels Won 46.1% Dribbled Past 9

1 Jerry Yates

Signing on loan from Swansea City earlier in the summer, Yates has already made an impact in the short-time he has been at Derby.

The striker was excellent against Bristol City before the international break, setting up Kayden Jackson for the Rams' second of three goals in a dominant victory.

A selfless striker, Yates will go a long way at Pride Park this season if he continues his form. However, the hang-up of a loan deal means that this is only a temporary situation for both parties, and there could be some very disappointed Rams fans following the final game of the campaign.

Nevertheless, after Ebou Adams returned to the club on a permanent basis following his loan in the second half of 2023/24, there is a chance that Yates stays for longer than just one year.