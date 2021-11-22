Curtis Fleming provides update on Bristol City key man ahead of Stoke City clash

Bristol City will be boosted by the return of Matty James to selection contention this week after missing the Robins’ last two through injury.

The former Premier League winner had played every minute of league action this season before picking up a knock in the side’s 3-0 defeat at Birmingham City at the start of the month.

Curtis Fleming explained that the midfielder is not far away from coming back into the team when he spoke to BristolLive.

Fleming said: “We’re looking at him (Matty James). He’s been very, very important for us. After the next couple of games (Stoke and Sheffield United) we’ve got Saturday-Saturday games which gives people a little bit more time to recover and we can give them individual weekly programmes. He’s in contention but we won’t push him.”

Nigel Pearson’s men have won just one of their last seven outings, scraping over the line against Barnsley, slipping to 18th place with just a five position cushion over the bottom three. Four of the Robins’ five victories this season came over teams in the bottom six of the Championship which probably demonstrates where Bristol City are at the moment.

With pressure growing on the shoulders of Pearson, it is important the Robins pick up some points in their next two matches against Stoke and the Blades.

The Verdict

The Robins are fortunate that the sides towards the bottom of the league have looked very poor so far this season and at this rate around 45 points could be plenty to stay in the division. Staying up narrowly would not represent a successful campaign for the Robins but given the lack of ambition in the transfer market and in their managerial appointments since the pandemic it is not a surprise to see them towards the bottom end.

The Potters will provide a very difficult examination on Wednesday evening and one that, if results around them do not fall favourably, could have them precariously looking over their shoulders come the final whistle.