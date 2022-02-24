Curtis Fleming provides Bristol City injury update ahead of Nottingham Forest trip

Bristol City assistant coach Curtis Fleming faced the media today ahead of the Robins’ clash with Nottingham Forest at the weekend.

The Reds have drawn their last two Championship outings, with the Robins looking to capitalise on a comparatively mediocre last couple of fixtures.

Bristol City sit in 16th and will be hoping to use what remains of this season as an opportunity to set themselves up for a better campaign next time out.

Sitting 19 points above the relegation zone, and 13 points from the play-offs, it would take miraculous or disastrous form for this season not to end with anything other than mediocrity.

Speaking to Bristol Live about the situations of George Tanner and Rob Atkinson, Fleming said: “We’re still waiting for these guys.

“They’re still not training with us just yet so again we’re counting down slowly but surely, we want them all back fit and ready to go.

“We have to make sure there’s no breaking down with them. We have to understand that George came from League Two football and Rob League One so this is a different intensity to play.”

Fleming also provided an update on Joe Williams, and whilst he has been featuring in recent weeks, he has not been able to undergo an excessive amount of football.

He added: “He understands what we’re doing. The medical team have done brilliantly with him and he has to be honest with us about his body and how he is feeling.

“We are gradually building on that for him and we want him to be available for every game for 90 minutes and that’s what he wants, he’s chomping at the bit. We are managing it and the medical staff too so we will get that (fitness) sooner rather than later we hope, we will be careful with him.”

The verdict

Injuries have been a problem for the Robins all season, and whilst they still see several players out, this appears to be more of a positive update.

Having Williams back available, and in a position where he could start a few games, will be big for Bristol City, especially with Andy King and Matty James still out injured.

It is a shame that Atkinson and Tanner have been unavailable in recent weeks, with injuries plaguing their progress as regular starters at Ashton Gate this season.

At 23 and 22, the pair still have bright futures ahead of them, with their respective injury problems just halting the immediate progress.