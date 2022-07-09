Curtis Davies underlines love for Derby County as he sends message after signing deal

News broke yesterday that Curtis Davies had extended his stay with Derby County and Rams fans will naturally be delighted by that.

The experienced defender has proven a hit during his time at the club and continues to lead by example, with him one of the better players the club could call upon last year.

Indeed, he is a footballer that is a credit to himself and to his profession, and keeping such a presence around the dressing room, and on the training pitch as well as in matches, is naturally something Derby wanted to do.

They have been successful in doing that, too, with the news breaking yesterday that he was going to extend his stay and, indeed, he took to Twitter after the news was confirmed to share this message with Rams fans, underlining his love for the club:

The Verdict

Davies is a top class player and one that still has so much to give.

Derby have signed some experienced players this summer to help them get used to League One life but arguably retaining Davies is bigger than all of those deals.

He is someone that totally gets the club and will put himself on the line for them every week, so having that again next year is a huge boost.