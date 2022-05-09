Curtis Davies to Bristol City: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

With the 2021/22 Championship season done, teams such as Bristol City that are not in the play-offs can begin planning for next term.

Work clearly needs to be done on Nigel Pearson’s squad over the next few months but the manager has already suggested he won’t have a huge amount of money to spend.

That will likely mean the Robins will have to look to the free agent market and experienced defender Curtis Davis is reportedly a target – with his contract expiring at Derby County.

We’ve examined what we know so far to investigate whether the move is likely to happen…

Which club did Bristol City sign these 24 players from in the 2000s?

1 of 24 1. Stephen Robinson Blackburn Preston Fleetwood Bolton

What do we know so far?

According to journalist Alan Nixon via Patreon, Pearson is looking to land the 37-year-old centre-back as he attempts to shore up the City backline and add more experience to a fairly youthful squad.

Davies played every minute of every Championship game and was ever-reliable for Wayne Rooney – winning the club’s Player of the Year award – but ultimately was unable to help his side avoid relegation to League One.

It is understood that Pearson is hoping that the offer of a route back to Championship football will be enough to convince the defender to join the Robins.

However, prospective Derby owner Chris Kirchner is said to have asked Davies to stay on at Pride Park despite the relegation.

The seasoned campaigner signed a one-year deal at the start of the season meaning he is out of contract this month and due to the Rams’ ongoing takeover issues, they’ve not been able to offer extensions yet.

Is it likely to happen?

It is certainly not out of the question.

There’s a chance that Davies will look to stay on at Derby and help Rooney in the rebuilding of the club but if he’s keen for one more season at Championship level then an offer from City is something he’ll surely consider.

The 37-year-old has been excellent for the Rams this season and could be a fantastic addition for Pearson – helping to improve a defence that shipped 77 league goals last term (the third most in the division) and adding some more experience to the squad.

He may be in the twilight of his career but he’s proven this term that he’s still a quality player at Championship level.