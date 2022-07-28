Curtis Davies speaks out on Burnley’s 2022/23 prospects in the Championship

Burnley are not amongst the favourites for the Championship title according to the bookmakers this season, potentially because of the inexperience of their new manager.

Vincent Kompany was a very interesting choice as the permanent successor to Sean Dyche at Turf Moor, and the Clarets’ transfer business would suggest that they are preparing to significantly change the style of play.

Scott Twine and Josh Cullen have arrived with seasons of EFL football behind them, but it would not be a surprise to see some kind of transition period pass, before the Clarets start to hit their straps on a consistent basis in 2022/23.

Curtis Davies was unsure of how Kompany will perform in the second tier when he guested on The Official EFL Podcast.

He said: “I’m interested in Vincent Kompany as well because it’s one thing being the Manchester City legend that he is and going over to his other old team (Anderlecht), and taking over a managerial role at a big club in Belgium, coming to Burnley there’s a big expectation of going straight back up.

“It’s going to be interesting to see how his model works in the Championship, he’s probably watched a lot of games here and there, as a manager now your mind works differently.

“In terms of managing in the Championship it’ll be a big ask, so it’ll be interesting to see how they start the season.”

The Clarets are one side in the second tier that will reveal a lot, in terms of where they could potentially finish this season, in the opening couple of months of the campaign, providing further evidence to pass judgment on their summer transfer business.

The Verdict

Kompany speaks very well and certainly appears to have very ambitious plans for a managerial career.

It is going to be a fascinating watch to see if that bears fruit at Burnley, with the Clarets reeling off the back of the end of their six-season stint in the Premier League.

With the club changing direction significantly to replace Dyche with the 89-time Belgium international, it is likely that he receives a lot of patience, even if things do not go to plan from the off this term.

The Clarets get the EFL season underway on Friday evening with a difficult trip to 2021/22 play-off finalists Huddersfield Town.