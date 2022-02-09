Curtis Davies speaks out after Derby County’s 3-1 win over Hull City

The greatest of all escapes from relegation is still very much alive after Derby County beat Hull City 3-1 on Tuesday evening, reducing the gap to safety to four points.

Goals from Craig Forsyth, Tom Lawrence and Festy Ebosele fired the Rams into an unassailable lead inside 47 minutes as the likes of Peterborough United and Reading worryingly watched on.

Graeme Shinnie and Phil Jagielka’s departures have dented the overall quality of the squad in the last month, but Lee Buchanan was able to slot into centre back seamlessly, alongside Curtis Davies, due to Richard Stearman’s suspension.

Davies took to Twitter to express his emotions after the game.

He said: “Three points and three goals… wanted the clean sheet too but won’t be greedy.

“Great support as always.

“See you all at Boro. #DCFC #DCFCFans

“Good to see the #HCAFC faithful too.”

See you all at Boro 👍🏽#DCFC #DCFCFans 🐏 Good to see the #HCAFC faithful too 🧡🖤 pic.twitter.com/YuuRPty4gD — ℂ𝕦𝕣𝕥𝕚𝕤 𝔻𝕒𝕧𝕚𝕖𝕤 #33 (@TheCurtisDavies) February 8, 2022

It will be interesting to see how Wayne Rooney can keep motivation levels sky high as the Rams approach overcoming the enormous deficit that was once between themselves and a chance of survival.

Davies has been a huge player for the Rams this season and his experience would have been invaluable in guiding Buchanan through the game in an unfamiliar position.

The Verdict

Somehow, Derby County could steal the spotlight this season in the Championship, even if their rivals Nottingham Forest are promoted, survival for the Rams would be a more incredible achievement.

It is an extraordinary achievement that the narrative has even reached a stage where Derby staying up can be openly discussed, but it just goes to show what can be done with the right attitude and an outstanding work ethic.

It was an evening to forget for Hull City at Pride Park, although Shota Arveladze and his players will not be too concerned after building a 12 point cushion on the relegation zone in the last few months.