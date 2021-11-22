Curtis Davies shares Instagram message following Derby County’s victory against Bournemouth

Derby County managed to eliminate their latest points setback from their minds to win at 3-2 home against Bournemouth yesterday.

The Rams, who were docked another nine points last week, have now seen 21 shaved off their original total, with the first 12 docked points coming as a result of entering administration.

Jason Knight opened the scoring for the hosts, before goals from Jaidon Anthony and Dominic Solanke pushed the visitors into the lead.

Tom Lawrence then netted a seven-minute brace to restore Derby’s lead, with The Rams holding out for all three points.

As well as the goal scorers shining, veteran defender Curtis Davies also impressed, whilst debutant Liam Thompson also caught the attention with a strong and assured performance.

Davies took to social media after the game to express his happiness with the result and the performance: “A great way to end a difficult week!

Plenty of heart and character to come from behind, particularly against a quality side in Bournemouth.

Doesn’t get any easier on Weds but we’ll be ready to go again 💪🏽

Special mention to @liammtommo one of the most accomplished debuts I’ve ever witnessed. Also well done to @jasoknight123 and the skipper @16tomlawrence with their goals and big performances 🙌🏽

#DCFC #DCFCFans 🐏.”

The verdict

Derby are proving to deal with every setback that they have been handed this season and will not be too disheartened with their latest deduction.

The Rams have an excellent mix of experience, talent and desire in their squad, and utilising that to its max could be the key in Derby escaping relegation this season.

Thompson’s debut was an extremely impressive one, with the 19-year-old showing lots of promise during a calm and composed display in the middle of midfield.

Wayne Rooney’s side have all the attributes needed to fight their way back out of the relegation zone.