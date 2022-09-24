Curtis Davies sends reassuring message to Derby County supporters following Paul Warne’s appointment

Derby County centre-back Curtis Davies has intervened on Twitter to reassure supporters that he will give his full commitment to Paul Warne despite his affection for Liam Rosenior.

The veteran defender has been a key player during Rosenior’s time at the club, playing all 46 league games last season when the former Brighton defender was Wayne Rooney’s assistant.

He has also been one of the first names on the teamsheet for the Rams this season when available, taking the captain’s armband following Tom Lawrence’s departure to Rangers and continuing to be a role model both on and off the pitch at Pride Park.

And he could be the stabilising figure the East Midlands need once again with Paul Warne coming in as the Rams’ new boss, a perhaps surprise appointment considering Rosenior enjoyed a respectable start to the 2022/23 campaign.

Considering the bond the latter formed with the likes of Davies and some of his fellow first-teamers last season, with the club pulling together following their fall into administration, many Derby supporters may be concerned about what the players feel about this managerial switch.

But the defender has reassured supporters that he will give his everything for Warne.

Taking to Twitter, he said: “I can only speak for myself in saying I had a great personal and professional relationship with Liam since I was 20 years old and I feel compassion for him of course.

“But I’ve had five managers in my time at Derby County and I’ve given every one of them my 100% backing and commitment.”

The Verdict:

Considering Davies played with Rosenior at Hull, this change must be particularly difficult for the former but he is more than professional enough to give it his all for Warne.

This is why supporters shouldn’t be worried about his performance levels potentially going down following this change – and he may even be a key figure in welcoming the new manager at the club.

Put it this way, Warne would much rather have the experienced defender there than not have him, particularly as a defender that can still perform well despite the fact he’s 37 now.

In terms of Rosenior, it will be interesting to see whether he remains at the club or not, though you wouldn’t blame him if he does decide to depart considering the new manager has brought his own staff in.

Davies’ former teammate may want to step up and become a permanent head coach somewhere else – and he certainly deserves that chance after enjoying a decent start to this term with the Rams.