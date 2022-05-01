Curtis Davies sends message to Derby County supporters after reaching personal landmark

Already relegated Derby County travelled to Blackpool yesterday and were able to come away with a 2-0 win.

Despite having slightly less possession and less overall shots, the Rams made sure their shots on target counted.

Malcolm Ebiowei and Eiran Cashin scored their first senior goals for the club but that isn’t all that was being celebrated at Derby yesterday.

Centre-back Curtis Davies made his 150th appearance for Derby too.

37-year-old Davies has been with the club since 2017 and mostly a regular in the side since then.

This season he has made 45 appearances for his club and scored five goals which is especially impressive from a defensive position but shows exactly why he is still in demand at Pride Park.

After making his 150th appearance for the club yesterday, the experienced player took to Twitter to send a message to the fans as he said: “Also very proud and honoured to have played 150 games for this great club #DCFC #DCFCFans”

Also very proud and honoured to have played 150 games for this great club #DCFC #DCFCFans 🐏🖤🤍 — ℂ𝕦𝕣𝕥𝕚𝕤 𝔻𝕒𝕧𝕚𝕖𝕤 #33 (@TheCurtisDavies) April 30, 2022

Quiz: Which club did Derby County sign these 24 players from in the 1990s?

1 of 24 Marco Gabbiadini? Crystal Palace Southampton Watford Newcastle

The Verdict:

Despite being an older player, Davies has proved he still has so much in him to be able to contribute at a Championship level this season and has been a crucial player for Wayne Rooney’s side.

The fact he has been at the club long enough to rack up 150 appearances shows his dedication to the side and explains why the fans have a lot of love for him too.

As is the theme with the whole Derby squad at the minute, the future of the player is unknown however Davies has admitted he would like to stay with his side.

With Derby in League One next season, there is no doubt the defender will prove to be an important player again as he looks to bring his squad back up next season.