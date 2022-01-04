Curtis Davies sends message to Derby County fans after 2-2 draw at Reading

Curtis Davies rescued a point for Derby County at Reading on Monday with a towering header that Cristiano Ronaldo would have been proud of.

The 36-year-old has been one of the standout centre backs in the Championship this season and has a chance to produce the best goalscoring season of his career in the Rams’ battle against relegation.

Nathan Byrne whipped in a delicious cross in the first minute of second half additional time for Davies to power home after attacking the ball like an in-form striker.

The former England U21 international has four for the season, his most ever in a campaign is six, and he shared his reaction to the result on Instagram

Davies posted: “Always said I was wasted at the back…



“A point was the very least we deserved! We keep fighting! Thanks for your unbelievable support.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ℂ𝕦𝕣𝕥𝕚𝕤 𝔻𝕒𝕧𝕚𝕖𝕤 (@thecurtisdavies)

Davies only managed 13 league appearances last season and it appeared that his career was winding down. However, rallied by Derby’s potential to make history and be the first team to survive after such heavy points deductions, Davies has rolled back the years and thrived in his senior role within a very youthful squad.

The Verdict

Quiz: Did Derby County do these 22 things in 2021?

1 of 22 Win an FA Cup tie. Yes No

It was an incredible header, arrowed into the bottom corner which will have Rooney considering putting Davies up front when Derby are in desperate need of a goal again. The goal also meant that the gap between the Rams and safety stayed at 11 points rather than being extended to 14 by the Royals.

There were scenes of delirium in the away end sparked by Davies himself, such that seem only possible when a team are fighting for their lives at the bottom of the table. Barnsley, Derby’s first target in looking to lift themselves off of the foot of the table, are just three points away now and even the pessimists within the fan base are beginning to wonder if there is a slim chance that the Rams could achieve the greatest of all escapes this term.