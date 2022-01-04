Championship News
Curtis Davies sends message to Derby County fans after 2-2 draw at Reading
Davies posted: “Always said I was wasted at the back…
“A point was the very least we deserved! We keep fighting! Thanks for your unbelievable support.”
View this post on Instagram
Davies only managed 13 league appearances last season and it appeared that his career was winding down. However, rallied by Derby’s potential to make history and be the first team to survive after such heavy points deductions, Davies has rolled back the years and thrived in his senior role within a very youthful squad.
The Verdict
Quiz: Did Derby County do these 22 things in 2021?
It was an incredible header, arrowed into the bottom corner which will have Rooney considering putting Davies up front when Derby are in desperate need of a goal again. The goal also meant that the gap between the Rams and safety stayed at 11 points rather than being extended to 14 by the Royals.
There were scenes of delirium in the away end sparked by Davies himself, such that seem only possible when a team are fighting for their lives at the bottom of the table. Barnsley, Derby’s first target in looking to lift themselves off of the foot of the table, are just three points away now and even the pessimists within the fan base are beginning to wonder if there is a slim chance that the Rams could achieve the greatest of all escapes this term.