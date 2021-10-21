Curtis Davies sends light-hearted message to Swansea City man after another impressive display

Jamie Paterson’s fine form continued for Swansea City last night as he scored the winner against West Brom.

The attacking midfielder was key to the derby day hammering of Cardiff City on Sunday and he was influential against the Baggies, as he registered another assist for Joel Piroe before striking late on in the 2-1 success.

A delighted Paterson sent a positive message on Instagram following the win, which showed him celebrating with his shirt off.

And, that prompted a response from Derby County defender Curtis Davies, who knows Paterson after the latter had a short spell at Pride Park in 2019, as he took a cheeky dig at the physique of the 29-year-old.

“Some performance second half but never take your shirt off again at least until you can bench 50kg!”

The challenge for Paterson will be to maintain the remarkable form he has shown when the Swans face Birmingham City, one of Davies’ former clubs, this weekend at St. Andrew’s.

Russell Martin’s side are only four points away from the play-off places after back-to-back wins in the past week.

The verdict

Firstly, you have to say that Paterson is flying right now and he is appearing one of the best signings of the season considering he was picked up on a free.

So, he will be delighted with how he’s settled at Swansea and his performances are ensuring he has quickly become a fans favourite in Wales.

Paterson is sure to appreciate Davies’ light-hearted dig but he may have to switch his celebrations up moving forward as he can’t afford to keep getting booked for taking his shirt off.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.