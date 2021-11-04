Curtis Davies sends honest message to Derby County fans after Barnsley defeat

Derby County were beaten 2-1 by fellow relegation threatened side Barnsley on Wednesday evening despite taking an early lead.

The Rams remain seven points from safety due to Cardiff City’s 1-0 loss at home to Queens Park Rangers but with a tricky run of fixtures on the horizon their survival dream looks to be fading.

Top scorer and experienced centre back Curtis Davies addressed the disappointing performance on Instagram.

He said: “You all deserve better than what we’re giving you at the moment.

“To go 1-0 up in any game and lose is hard to take but conceding the way we did, and it being against another team fighting for the life makes it a lot worse.

“A lot of questions will start to be asked about us now and we will be asking questions of one another so we can work our way out of this sticky period we find ourselves in.

“Stick with us!!”

It is credit to Wayne Rooney and the senior players in the squad that belief has clearly been instilled into the group that despite all that is going on off the pitch they can still compete the stay up in the Championship this season. Davies and Phil Jagielka have been warriors at the heart of the defence so far this term and will have huge roles to play in the dressing room through these challenging times.

The Verdict

It speaks volumes to the endeavour and class of the group that the fan base has stayed onside every step of the way. Derby would be six points above the drop if it was not for their points deduction which certainly represents an overperformance when looking at the quality in their ranks.

The positive strides made in the first third of the season with Rooney and his players showing immense fighting spirit will stand them in good stead for when the club is taken over. Regardless of what division they are in next season, if the togetherness can remain beyond this campaign the club will recover from the enormous setbacks off the pitch.