Curtis Davies sends honest message after his role in Derby County’s defeat at Sheffield United

Curtis Davies has admitted he was ‘devastated’ to have given away the late penalty that cost Derby County a point as they fell to a 1-0 defeat at Sheffield United yesterday.

Tough one to take today, not because we deserved anything from the game but after an unbelievable effort from everyone, I’m devastated to have given away the penalty. I’ll take it on the chin and be ready to go again on Weds. Away support was amazing again 🙌🏽#DCFC #DCFCFans 🐏 pic.twitter.com/XKWRECVvlN — ℂ𝕦𝕣𝕥𝕚𝕤 𝔻𝕒𝕧𝕚𝕖𝕤 #33 (@TheCurtisDavies) September 25, 2021

The experienced centre-back has been superb for the Rams this season and he was outstanding for the most part at Bramall Lane, as he and Phil Jagielka dealt with everything the Blades threw at them.

However, he inexplicably handled a George Baldock cross that gave Billy Sharp the chance to score from the spot – one he emphatically took.

It was an uncharacteristic mistake from the former Hull City man, and Davies took to Twitter to send a message to the Derby support last night.

“Tough one to take today, not because we deserved anything from the game but after an unbelievable effort from everyone, I’m devastated to have given away the penalty. I’ll take it on the chin and be ready to go again on Weds. Away support was amazing again.”

Wayne Rooney’s side are back in action when they welcome Reading to Pride Park in the week.

The ultimate 2021 Derby County quiz – Can you get 24/24 correct?

1 of 24 In what year were the Rams founded? 1874 1884 1894 1904

The verdict

It was a real shock to see such an experienced player make a mistake like Davies did, as he just completely panicked when he didn’t need too.

But, these things happen. He won’t need anyone to tell him it was a bad one, but it shouldn’t take away from the fact that he has been brilliant for Derby this season, and he’s a real leader in the team.

So, he will be in the XI again on Wednesday and it’s about bouncing back as a team to ensure they try and get three points against the Royals.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.