Curtis Davies sends “grow up” message to Derby County players after Blackburn Rovers loss

Derby County centre-back Curtis Davies has urged his side not to crumble under pressure in their quest for survival, speaking to his side’s media team after their 3-1 loss against Blackburn Rovers last night.

The Rams took the lead in the first half through Ravel Morrison, a huge boost for the East Midlands side with Barnsley winning and needing to get three points at Ewood Park because of this.

At the time of their opener, 21st-placed Reading were 1-0 down at AFC Bournemouth and a victory would have cut the deficit between them and the Royals to just two points, but failed to hold on with a second-half comeback from Rovers consigning them to a 3-1 defeat.

To make matters worse, Paul Ince’s men equalised at the Vitality Stadium and this has left them one point further adrift of safety, currently sitting six points below 21st place having played one more game than the Tykes and the Royals.

Since they have become favourites to get themselves out of danger, after previously looking like relegation certainties, their form has declined with Wayne Rooney’s side losing four of their last five league games.

One of their most experienced players in Davies came out after their latest defeat and sent a very clear message to his teammates as they look to maximise their points return between now and the end of this term.

He said: “The big disappointment is that first 15 minutes at the start of the second half because it’s not like us. We just capitulated, which I don’t like saying about us, when we have a little bit of pressure.

“If we can’t handle a little bit of pressure then the next eight games are going to be really sticky so we need to grow up, give it a good go and make sure we are there to be counted for, first and foremost, then let the football take care of itself.”

The Verdict:

Getting back into the relegation mix this early in the season may prove to be costly for them, though the fact belief from outsiders on their survival hopes slipping away may work in their favour.

Derby’s plays seem to suit being written off and under no pressure, so now they’re expected to be fully competing with the likes of Barnsley and Reading, they have crumbled and you can’t exactly blame them for doing so.

Switching from being written off, to being underdogs, to then being survival favourites is a big transformation and this is why the mental side of their game needs to be on point for their remaining games if they want to escape relegation.

You also have to take their lack of experience and squad depth into consideration – because the loss of Phil Jagielka and Graeme Shinnie in January were big blows and the recent departure of Kamil Jozwiak won’t help matters either.

The Poland international may not have been impressive at Pride Park during his stay there – but having him in the squad is one extra option and they need as many players available as possible if they want to stay afloat in the division.