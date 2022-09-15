Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Latest News

Curtis Davies sends four-word message to Patrick Roberts after Sunderland performance

Published

1 hour ago

on

Sunderland moved themselves into the play-off places earlier this week with a fine 3-0 win over Reading and it was Patrick Roberts who shone most of all with him scoring two goals against the Royals.

It looked a tough game on paper for the Black Cats with Reading starting well this season under Paul Ince but it quickly became clear that the result was only going one way and that was in favour of the men from Wearside.

Indeed, Tony Mowbray’s side played some great football on the night against Reading and if they can keep producing that level this year they are going to be firmly in the conversation at the right end of the table.

Roberts took plenty of plaudits and Curtis Davies took to Instagram to offer the former Celtic player praise, with him having this to say:

The Verdict

Roberts had a fine game and it was a reminder of what he could do.

He had to bide his time at the start of this season under Alex Neil but it looks as though under Mowbray he could potentially have a really positive season, and that will only boost Sunderland as they aim to have a strong campaign.


Related Topics:

Editor and writer usually found at a game in London.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Curtis Davies sends four-word message to Patrick Roberts after Sunderland performance

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: