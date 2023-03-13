Curtis Davies sends classy Louie Sibley message following Derby County victory v Oxford Utd

After two league matches without a victory, Derby County finally got back to winning ways in a five-goal encounter against Oxford United on Saturday afternoon.

In the end, the Rams ran out 3-2 winners at the Kassam Stadium, with a brace from Louie Sibley and an opposition own goal helping them on their way.

The result took the club up to fifth in the League One standings.

Now, Derby are one point above sixth-placed Bolton Wanderers and have a healthy buffer of seven points to seventh-placed Wycombe Wanderers.

Wycombe, though, do have a game in hand over Derby.

In the aftermath of the match this weekend, Derby County defender Curtis Davies was active on social media.

Offering his reflecting on the match, the Rams defender also singled out his teammate Louie Sibley for his performance.

“It wasn’t a game for the purists, but I was happy to be back out there and get the win!” Davies wrote on Instagram.

“@louie_sibbo EXCELLENT!!

“Thanks for the fantastic support as usual!”

Derby County next face Fleetwood Town in League One action next weekend.

Kick-off at Pride Park is scheduled for 3PM on Saturday 18th March.

The Verdict

It’s great to see Curtis Davies highlighting his teammates’ fine performance on Saturday.

Sibley’s goals and all round game was crucial to Derby taking all three points in the five goal thriller.

Derby are now well positioned inside the play-offs and look strong contenders to consolidate a place inside the top six.

The Rams will be as tough an opponent as anybody come May should they achieve that feat.