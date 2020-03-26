Curtis Davies provides insight into Derby County squad’s training regime during delay

Derby County captain Curtis Davies has revealed the details of the home training regime that the squad has been given during the delay to EFL fixtures.

As things stand, all EFL fixtures have been suspended until the 30th of April at the earliest due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The full extent of how long this delay will go on for remains uncertain but players need to ensure they remain in peak condition so they’re ready to hit the ground running when the season resumes, whether that is in five weeks’ time or at a later date.

In a column on the Derby website, Davies discussed the difficulties of adjusting to the isolation period for players and revealed some details about the squad’s training regime.

He said: “Last Saturday, we should’ve been playing against Preston North End at Deepdale. Instead, we were being given a training schedule along with a heart rate monitor and some gym equipment.

‘We must complete home workouts for the next couple of weeks until we’re scheduled to be back at Moor Farm.

“It will help to create some kind of routine and at least put some focus onto the training rather than me making it up as I go along.

“We have a running schedule which works different ranges of our heart rates, which is aimed towards stopping us losing high-end fitness.

“We’ve also been given exercises to help keep our legs and core strength up too. All of these are done using simply a chair, a stretch band and a weight plate.

“However, there is a big part missing; none of the lads are around.”

The Rams are 12th in the Championship as things stand and will feel that with nine games remaining, the play-offs are not out of reach.

Phillip Cocu’s side have been building momentum in the second half of the campaign and are now just five points back from the top six.

The Verdict

Davies has provided some really interesting insight into the instructions Derby have given their players to try and ensure they stay in peak condition.

As the Rams skipper alludes to, the uncertainty around when the season will resume must be really difficult – both physically and mentally.

It is going to be interesting to see how things develop over the next few weeks.