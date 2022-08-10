Curtis Davies reacts to Eiran Cashin’s display for Derby County in just one word

After sealing a solid win in the Carabao Cup last night, Curtis Davies took to Instagram to post a message about Eiran Cashin.

The club played some decent football during the fixture and eventually bagged a 2-1 win over Mansfield to get into the next round.

With the Rams having a new squad and new manager, it means some new players are in the fold at Derby. One such name is Eiran Cashin, the youngster who has a handful of games under his belt for the club prior to this season.

However, he’s played in both League One games so far this campaign and also featured in that win over Mansfield. Against the Stags, the player managed two blocks, four clearances and two interceptions, making him one of the best players in their backline.

He could play a big part for the Rams this season then and looks like now could be the time he gets the chance to be a first-team regular with Derby. After another impressive showing in that cup game then, club hero Curtis Davies took to Instagram to respond to a post from the defender.

Cashin posted a message saying that the fans during the game were ‘class’ and to express his happiness that Derby had made it through to the next round of the Carabao Cup. Responding to the player in the comments, Davies had one word for Cashin in the comments – beast.

It seems Davies then is impressed with Cashin and his showings so far this season – as are the Derby fans no doubt.

The Verdict

Derby County’s Eiran Cashin could be a very solid player for them this season and based on his showings so far, it wouldn’t be surprising if a team elsewhere in the EFL tries to sign him.

He was a key player in that win over Mansfield and looked at home in the backline and has already played in both of Derby’s fixtures in League One so far this campaign. That suggests that after being more of a rotation option under Wayne Rooney, he’ll be more a first-teamer under Liam Rosenior.

If that’s the case, then the Rams fans will be happy to see him performing well in that defence. He was one of the best players during that Mansfield game and has not looked out of place in the third tier. He’s young too – so the potential is there for him to get better.

If that’s the case, then he could end up being arguably one of the best in the division in his position this year – and Curtis Davies clearly agrees.