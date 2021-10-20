Curtis Davies reacts to Derby County’s draw against Luton Town + sends message to Rams fans

Derby County centre-back Curtis Davies has admitted he was ‘hugely disappointed’ not to take all three points at home to Luton Town last night, posting on Twitter after their clash with the Hatters.

Sitting on three points and six adrift of safety after a frustrating 0-0 draw at Deepdale against Preston North End at the weekend, with a further nine-point deduction potentially on the horizon for financial breaches, a win was vitally important this midweek to maximise their chances of surviving in the second tier.

Although they enjoyed a very respectable start to the 2021/22 campaign before their administration and subsequent docking of 12 points, failing to turn draws into wins and their lack of ruthlessness has proved to be their Achilles heel so far this season.

Quiz: Did these 25 Derby County transfers actually happen?

1 of 25 Kelle Roos joined Northampton Town on loan True False

There was delight around Pride Park then when they retook the lead in the second-half against Nathan Jones’ men through Jason Knight to make it 2-1, a goal that looked set to win three precious points for the Rams amid their current situation.

But Elijah Adebayo’s 83rd-minute equaliser consigned Wayne Rooney’s side to another disappointing draw, with the attack stepping up to the plate but the defence failing to follow suit, something that has been a rarity this term with the second-tier side’s outstanding defensive record.

One man who was particularly disappointed with the result is 33-year-old Davies, who started in central defence alongside regular partner Phil Jagielka last night.

He took to Twitter shortly after the game, saying: “Hugely disappointed not to take all three points tonight. To go ahead twice but concede uncharacteristically sloppy goals by our standards leaves a bitter taste.

“On the bright side we remain unbeaten at home and go to four unbeaten now. Brilliant atmosphere again.”

Hugely disappointed not to take all three points tonight. To go ahead twice but concede uncharacteristically sloppy goals by our standards leaves a bitter taste. On the bright side we remain unbeaten at home and go to four unbeaten now. Brilliant atmosphere again #DCFC 🐏 pic.twitter.com/kcGD8AE6bQ — ℂ𝕦𝕣𝕥𝕚𝕤 𝔻𝕒𝕧𝕚𝕖𝕤 #33 (@TheCurtisDavies) October 19, 2021

The Verdict:

This result was such a shame for the Rams who had responded to Rooney’s calls to be more ruthless in front of goal – but failed to do enough at the other end of the pitch to ensure they could retain their lead.

They need different aspects of different performances to put together the perfect display and it only seems like a matter of time before they deliver that.

They need their game management from their home clash with Reading, their bravery from the Sheffield United game, the attacking firepower of last night’s game and the defensive solidity they showed once again at Preston North End at the weekend.

Something they have shown consistently is team spirit and togetherness though, a key attribute of many promotion-winning teams from over the years and something that could be crucial in their aim to stay afloat this term, which has to be the main priority considering where they’re currently sitting.

But their latest result makes their away tie against high-flying Coventry City a must-win, in what could possibly be their toughest test of the season so far.