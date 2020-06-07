Curtis Davies reaches out to fans following Derby County milestone

Derby County defender Curtis Davies has taken to Instagram to send a message to fans on the three-year anniversary of his arrival at Pride Park.

The 35-year-old began this season as third choice – behind Richard Keogh and Matt Clarke – but following the former’s departure, has established himself as an important figure once more.

The central defender has made 31 appearances so far this term and helped the Rams move to within five points of the play-offs with nine games left to play.

Davies joined from Hull City for an undisclosed fee in June 2017 and on the three-year anniversary of his arrival, the Englishman has taken to Instagram to send a message to fans.

The 35-year-old began his career with Luton Town and has spent the majority of his career in the Championship and the Premier League.

The central defender, who has spent time in the top flight with the likes of Aston Villa, Leicester City, West Bromwich Albion and Hull, will be hoping he can add to his 173 Premier League appearances with the Rams.

Phillip Cocu’s men have been fantastic since the turn of the year, earning the second-most points in the Championship, and will feel that they have what it takes to sneak into the play-offs in the nine games remaining.

Davies, who has one year left on his current deal at Pride Park, may find opportunities harder to come by next term with Dutch defender Mike te Wierik set to join the club this summer.

The Verdict

Davies has been a fantastic servant to the club during his three-year spell and is the sort of player that you feel many coaches in the division would love to have in their side.

Cocu moved quickly to hand him the captain’s armband after Keogh’s exit, which is testament to his leadership qualities, while it is certainly no insult to have it taken from him to give to Wayne Rooney.

Much of the defender’s career has been spent moving between the top two tiers of English football, which is just the sort of player you want in your side ahead of a promotion push.