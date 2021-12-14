Curtis Davies provides insight into Derby County’s mentality towards relegation battle

Derby County are 17 points from safety with 24 games remaining in the Championship but are remaining positive under Wayne Rooney.

The Rams had lost their last two before Luke Plange grabbed the only goal of the game in a much needed 1-0 victory over Blackpool on Saturday. As the uncertainty of the January transfer window approaches Derby need every point that they can get in hoping to catch 23rd placed Barnsley, who are now just nine points their superiors.

Curtis Davies offered a look inside the dressing room to how the Rams are compartmentalising the relegation battle when he appeared on the Totally Football League Show podcast.

He said: “It (win against Blackpool) takes us one step closer to Barnsley who are our first targets. That’s all we’ve got to keep doing, playing as we know we can play, getting wins on the board and start knocking off one team at a time. Come the end of the season hopefully it’s enough, but ultimately it won’t be for want of trying.”

It would arguably be the greatest of all escapes from relegation if County were able to pull it off this season and Curtis Davies has been an integral part in keeping the dream alive.

Only West Bromwich Albion, Fulham and Bournemouth have conceded less goals in the second tier this season than Derby as Davies has rolled back the years alongside Phil Jagielka.

The Verdict

It does sound like the best possible way of breaking it down from Rooney and Derby’s point of view. They would be 12 points above Barnsley if it was not for the points deductions so the Rams will be confident of catching them. At the moment, it appears that the main ambition is to take the battle as deep into the campaign as they can, hoping to put themselves in a position at some stage where a positive run can give them a realistic chance.

With the uncertainty around player departures ahead of the January transfer window it is vital that the Rams make the most of the final stretch of fixtures this year to maintain some positivity towards the turn of the year.