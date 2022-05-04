Curtis Davies pens message to Derby County supporters after earning player of the year award

Curtis Davies has taken to Twitter to thank Derby County’s fans for the support that they have illustrated this season after being named as the club’s Player of the Season last night.

The defender has been an ever-present in the Rams’ side during the current campaign as he has managed to feature in all 45 of their league fixtures.

Despite producing a great effort in their quest to avoid the drop, Derby were unable to overcome the 21 point deduction that they received as they suffered relegation to the third-tier last month.

The Rams will be hoping to end the 2021/22 campaign on a positive note on Saturday when they face Cardiff City.

Having secured a 2-0 victory over Blackpool last weekend, Derby may fancy their chances of defeating a Bluebirds outfit who have failed to win any of their last five league games.

Davies is expected to line up alongside Eiran Cashin, who scored his first senior goal against the Seasiders, in the heart of defence at Pride Park.

Reflecting on the fact that he was named as the club’s stand-out performer this season, Davies has admitted on Twitter that he is delighted to be placed on the winners list alongside some of Derby’s legends.

The defender posted: “Delighted to have won the Jack Stamps Player Of The Year.

“Especially being placed on the winners list among some club legends.

“Thanks for the support this season.

Quiz: Did Derby County win, lose or draw in each of these 25 games this season?

1 of 25 Did Derby win, lose or draw in their clash with Huddersfield Town in August? Win Lose Draw

“The team and I couldn’t have pushed as hard as we did without it.

“See you all on Saturday.”

Delighted to have won the Jack Stamps Player Of The Year. Especially being placed on the winners list among some club legends. Thanks for the support this season. The team and I couldn’t have pushed as hard as we did without it. See you all on Saturday 💪🏽#DCFC #DCFCFans 🐏🖤🤍 pic.twitter.com/zGFZHbvTGd — ℂ𝕦𝕣𝕥𝕚𝕤 𝔻𝕒𝕧𝕚𝕖𝕤 #33 (@TheCurtisDavies) May 4, 2022

The Verdict

Davies fully deserved to win this award last night as he has produced a host of assured displays in the Championship this season.

As well as making 1.2 interceptions and 5.3 clearances per fixture, the defender has also managed to win 4.4 aerial duels per game (as per WhoScored).

Currently averaging a club-high WhoScored match rating of 6.96 in the second-tier, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Davies helps his side secure all three points on Saturday by delivering the goods against Cardiff.

Having expressed a desire to stay at Pride Park for the 2022/23 campaign, Davies could go on to play a key role for the club in League One if fresh terms are agreed.