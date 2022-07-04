Curtis Davies outlines personal Derby County situation

Curtis Davies has explained what it will take for him to return to Derby County’s pre-season training.

The 37-year-old is currently without a contract due to the Rams’ financial difficulties.

But with new owners now confirmed, the club will now be hoping to shift focus back onto improving the first team squad.

However, unlike Colin Kazim-Richards who is also out of contract but is training with Liam Rosenior’s team, Davies wants to make a new deal official before committing to returning for pre-season.

Speaking to Talksport, the veteran player confirmed he has been maintaining his fitness by himself.

The defender also claimed that it would be difficult to train with the team now in the event that an agreement doesn’t eventually arrive due to how it may impact the supporters and the team.

“I’ve been in the gym. Mainly at this stage of pre-season, I’m doing more core stuff to make sure the groins and hamstrings are strong, so more core activation stuff,” said Davies, via Derbyshire Live.

“I’ve been working on my bike and going for jogs. I have been keeping myself topped up and ready.

“It’ll never replicate being on a football pitch and training with a group of players, no. I don’t know [possibility of training with another club].

“I wouldn’t be stubborn and if I felt it was right for me to do that then I would, but at this current moment I’d sooner just try and see where discussions go.

“If I go in and I’m training and we can’t agree a deal, I don’t want it to seem, both to the fans and to the people at the club, that I’m just happy just to do it because I’m there.

“That’s why I think it needs to be the right time for me to go back when discussions are looking better.”

Derby will be hoping the team can bounce back straight into the Championship following their relegation to League One last season.

Wayne Rooney has departed as the club’s manager over the summer, with Rosenior stepping up from the role of assistant to replace the former striker.

Derby’s season gets underway later this month on July 30, as the Rams face the visit of Oxford United to Pride Park.

The Verdict

As long as he is maintaining his fitness by himself then there is little to go against this decision.

While it may not be practical for Derby, it is still up to the club to come to an agreement with the player.

Davies performed well last season and has a lot of experience, so the Rams should look to keep him in the team for another year.

With ownership of the club now secure, this should be a logical next step for the club to take in their process of sorting out the first team squad for next season.