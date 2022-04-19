Curtis Davies offers heartfelt Derby County message after relegation confirmed

Derby County defender Curtis Davies has delivered a heartfelt message following the club’s relegation from the Championship.

The Rams were relegated from the Championship on Easter Monday after their 1-0 defeat to Queens Park Rangers.

Speaking on social media after the match, Davies, who has been a mainstay in the side these past two seasons, delivered the following message.

“What can I say… The support you have given us throughout the season has been amazing!” Davies wrote on Instagram.

“We’ve fallen short of our goal but not without a lot of fight, heart and hard work. This group can definitely be proud of everything that we’ve done this season in the most difficult of circumstances.”

“A season off the field like no other has ultimately cost us. For us players it’s about finishing the season as strongly as possible on the pitch, whilst the work off the pitch with the takeover needs to be completed quickly in order for this club to first and foremost survive but also be able to rebuild and try to get promoted.”

“This is all of our club and I’m proud to be part of this positive collective of players, coaches, staff and fans!”

“See you all on Saturday 🙌🏽 #DCFC #DCFCFans 🐏.”

Derby County next face Bristol City in the Championship at Pride Park on Saturday.

The Verdict

It was a long and sincere message from Curtis Davies after Derby County’s relegation was confirmed on Monday.

The club has fought valiantly to try to overcome their 21 point deduction this season and Davies has been a huge part of that.

Over the past two seasons, whilst Derby have been going through their off-the-pitch issues, Davies was required to be the experienced dressing room and almost the glue that held everything together.

Let’s just hope that Derby County’s takeover can be completed sooner rather than later, and that the club can start building for a financially sustainable future going forwards.