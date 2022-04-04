Curtis Davies makes unusual Derby County admission following Preston North End victory

Curtis Davies has made a surprising claim following Derby County’s latest win.

The Rams came out on top in a close game with Preston North End on Saturday afternoon.

Wayne Rooney’s side won 1-0 courtesy of a Ravel Morrison late strike in the 80th minute.

Both sides had been reduced to 10-men by that stage of the game, which Davies has claimed helped Derby, not hindered them.

It was Liam Lindsay who first saw red for Preston in the 32nd minute of the action.

But Max Bird joined Lindsay for an early shower in the 55th minute when he too was dismissed with a red card.

However, Davies believes that Bird’s sending off helped open up the game for Derby which suited their game plan more.

“At close view, I thought it was harsh but having seen it back, I can see why the referee has given it,” said Davies, via Derby Telegraph.

“Ultimately when you have given one for the other team, it’s easier for the referee to give it for our team so he evened it up. I think, if anything, it helped us.

“They didn’t sit behind the ball as much as they were when it was 11v10 and it opened up the places for us to play. We looked like the only team that was going to win but also the team that wanted to win.”

Derby had the better of the game and ultimately got their reward with Morrison’s goal.

That victory lifted Derby off the foot of the Championship table, with Rooney’s side now six points away from safety.

There are six games left for Derby to earn their place in next season’s Championship.

Up next for the Rams is a trip to Swansea City on April 9.

The Verdict

It is remarkable how much space opens up when a game becomes 10v10 instead of 11v11.

It suited Derby better to have an open game instead of having Preston sit deep and protect the 0-0 scoreline.

So, in a sense, it was beneficial for Derby to also go down to 10-men as counter-intuitive as that sounds.

This was a crucial three points for Rooney’s side who gained ground on the team’s above them in the table. Their relegation battle isn’t over just yet.