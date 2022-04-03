Curtis Davies makes potentially surprising claim about Derby County’s red card against Preston North End

Derby County centre-back Curtis Davies believes Max Bird’s red card actually benefitted the Rams as they claimed a 1-0 victory over Preston North End yesterday afternoon, speaking to his side’s media team.

The Lilywhites were reduced to ten men just after the half-hour mark when Liam Lindsay dragged down Tom Lawrence when he was running through on goal, giving the referee little choice but to dismiss him.

This looked set to give Wayne Rooney’s men a clear advantage in this crucial tie for the hosts at Pride Park – but they were unable to capitalise before the break and found themselves down to ten men just ten minutes after the interval when Max Bird lunged in dangerously on Ben Whiteman.

Quiz: Do any of these 12 famous people support Derby County?

1 of 12 Dennis Skinner Yes No

That didn’t prevent the hosts from claiming a winner though, with Ravel Morrison firing home in the 80th minute to secure what could be a crucial three points in their quest to remain afloat in the second tier.

One man who will be breathing the biggest sigh of relief in the East Midlands is Bird, whose challenge arguably jeopardised his side’s chances of winning a crunch tie as he lunged in needlessly.

But perhaps he should be lauded as a hero judging by Davies’ comments, with the defender saying their side’s red card proved to be anything but a hindrance in the end.

Speaking after the match, he said: “At close view, I thought it was harsh but having seen it back, I can see why the referee has given it (Bird’s red card).

“Ultimately when you have given one for the other team, it’s easier for the referee to give it for our team so he evened it up.

“I think, if anything, it helped us. They didn’t sit behind the ball as much as they were when it was 11v10 and it opened up the places for us to play.

“We looked like the only team that was going to win but also the team that wanted to win.”

The Verdict:

Derby like to play with the ball on the floor so it’s no real surprise that they struggled to break through when Preston went down to ten men, with the latter able to sit back.

If Ryan Lowe’s men were in a similar situation to Derby, they would have gone for it but with Preston’s play-off hopes fading, soaking up pressure and hitting them on the break was something they could afford to do.

Perhaps the away side should have continued to adopt the same approach when the Rams went down to ten men – but they almost had an obligation to play considering the long journey their supporters made.

Playing defensively goes against what Lowe stands for and believes in as well, so the fact they were more expansive when Bird received his marching orders should be commended.

Unfortunately though, they weren’t on Derby’s level yesterday afternoon and it was clear which side had something to play for and which side didn’t, a real disappointment for the Lancashire side who will be looking to end the campaign on a bright note.