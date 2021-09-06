Curtis Davies makes Derby County claim about this season’s Rams team

Derby County sit in 15th place after five Championship games this season, picking up six points in the process.

The Rams, who have picked up a win, three draws, and an agonising loss away to Peterborough United have certainly surprised a lot of followers of Championship football with a solid enough start.

As a result, the club have only been able to employ a few free agents, however, it has been a promising start.

Wayne Rooney’s side have been operating under a transfer embargo this summer, seriously hindering how he could recruit, but centre-back Curtis Davies believes they are “better than” last year, as said in an interview with Rams TV.

Speaking to Derbyshire Live about what is different about this year than the last, Davies said: “We feel we are better than that. We have players better than that, so we approached this pre-season with a plan, a way of playing and an identity.

“I think everyone can see what we are trying to do.

“The players have reacted really well to it. We have had some really good performances this season by playing the way we wanted to play and I think people recognise what us as coaches are doing to try and get more out of these players.”

The verdict

There is certainly a lot to be positive about with how Derby have started the new campaign. Lots of people had written The Rams off before a ball had been kicked, but the early signs suggest that they can handle all that has been thrown on them.

That being said, it remains to be seen what else happens. If a points deduction comes to fruition then the situation becomes completely different.

However, that is a situation that is out of the player’s control. All that the squad and Rooney can do is focus on winning football matches and improve the situation from that perspective.

