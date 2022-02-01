Curtis Davies makes claim about Derby County’s supporters

Curtis Davis has admitted he has been blown away by the support of Derby County fans.

The defender has been at the club since 2017, which has included two play-off campaigns. Yet, he revealed that the current support is the best he has ever seen in his time at Pride Park.

Speaking on Talksport, Davies praised the fans for their loyalty to the club despite the current financial situation and on-pitch frustrations.

“They’ve been brilliant. I’ve become almost more in shock every week,” said Davies, via the Derby Telegraph.

“We played Nottingham Forest last week and lost. Usually, when you go over to the fans after you’ve lost the derby, it can be quite poisonous, but they gave us a standing ovation.

“You almost feel like you don’t deserve it sometimes. They’ve been fantastic.

“The situation off the field has obviously brought the players together. As a staff, throughout the club, with the fans, it’s brought the whole club closer together.

“I’m enjoying the positivity. We’ve been in play-off pushes with Gary Rowett and Frank Lampard, mixed times with [Phillip] Cocu and then the relegation fight last year.

“And this is the most positive it’s been, even throughout those good times.”

Derby County are in administration and face a four week race to avoid liquidation. The club received a 21-points deduction penalty for their financial problems, which has left the club in a relegation battle.

Despite that, Wayne Rooney’s side are only seven points adrift of safety with 18 games still to play.

The Rams’ recent run of good form took a hit in the last couple weeks, but even the 2-2 draw with Birmingham City last Sunday came with two last minute goals to earn a dramatic and important point.

Next up for 23rd place Derby is a trip to the John Smith Stadium to face Huddersfield Town on February 2.

The Verdict

The support that the fans have shown in this troubled time has obviously meant a lot to Davies.

That kind of loyalty and admiration can absolutely help Derby’s on-pitch cause to avoid relegation. Without that support, it would be so much easier for the players to give up.

Instead, this will act as an extremely good motivator.

It is clear from Derby’s performances that the players do still believe they can stay up this season and that support is giving them every reason to keep going.