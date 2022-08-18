Curtis Davies issues verdict on Sheffield United’s promotion chances following Sunderland victory

Curtis Davies has offered his verdict on Sheffield United’s promotion chances for this season.

The defender believes that the Blades have as good a chance at sealing a Premier League berth as any in the Championship.

Speaking on ITV’s Football League highlights programme, the 37-year old backed Paul Heckingbottom’s side to compete at the top end of the table this campaign.

This comes following a 2-1 victory over Sunderland at Bramall Lane on Wednesday night, with goals from Anel Ahmedhodzic and Max Lowe sealing the three points.

The win leaves United 4th in the table with seven points from their opening four fixtures.

United also came within a penalty shootout of reaching the play-off final last season, so will be aiming to go one step further this year in their pursuit of top flight action.

“This is a throwback to the (Chris) Wilder days of Sheffield United with the overlapping centre-backs,” said Davies.

“Sheffield United were dominant but ultimately they gave Sunderland a way back in.

“They are obviously a good side with Premier League experience throughout their team.

“If they can just emulate that a little bit away from home, they would run away with it.

“That kind of form, with those kind of players throughout their team and squad, they will have a really good chance of going up this year.”

This is United’s second season back in the Championship following the team’s relegation in 2021.

While Heckingbottom’s team started the campaign with a defeat at Vicarage Road, the following three performances have all highlighted the squad’s potential to fight for the automatic promotion places.

Up next for the Yorkshire side is the visit of league leaders Blackburn Rovers on August 20.

The Verdict

United certainly have the squad to compete for promotion this season.

But the future of Sander Berge could prove to be quite important, with the midfielder proving to be the standout performer in the opening four games.

The arrival of Ahmedhodzic has also been a spark of optimism for the club, with his initial performances impressing.

Maintaining this standard over the next 42 games will be a challenge, but this is a team that knows what it takes to earn a top six finish, which could prove to be an important asset come the end of the season.