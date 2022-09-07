Curtis Davies issues update on his current situation at Derby County

Curtis Davies has revealed on Twitter that he is set to make a return to full training alongside his Derby County team-mates tomorrow.

After featuring in the club’s clashes with Oxford United and Charlton Athletic, Davies sustained a thigh injury ahead of the Rams’ meeting with Barnsley.

As a result of this issue, the defender has missed Derby’s last five league games whilst he was also unavailable for the club’s triumph over West Bromwich Albion in the Carabao Cup.

In the absence of Davies, Derby interim manager Liam Rosenior has opted to utilise Eiran Cashin and Richard Stearman in the heart of defence.

The Rams would have been hoping to back up their victory over Peterborough United by securing a positive result in their meeting with Plymouth Argyle last weekend.

However, despite taking a two-goal lead at Pride Park, Derby suffered a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Argyle.

Set to take on Barnsley this weekend, the Rams know that they will need to be at their best at Oakwell in order to have a chance of claiming all three points in this fixture.

Ahead of Saturday’s meeting with the Tykes, Davies has shared an update on his current situation on Twitter.

The Derby captain posted: “Holding court and analysing…but back at it with the boys tomorrow.”

Holding court and analysing…but back at it with the boys tomorrow 💪🏽#DCFC #DCFCFans 🐏 pic.twitter.com/mNpCHddulf — ℂ𝕦𝕣𝕥𝕚𝕤 𝔻𝕒𝕧𝕚𝕖𝕤 #33 (@TheCurtisDavies) September 7, 2022

The Verdict

With Davies seemingly making progress in his road to recovery, it will be interesting to see when he will be fit enough to feature in the third-tier again.

For Derby’s sake, it could be argued that they should ease the defender back into action as this will minimise the risk of him suffering an injury setback.

Davies will unquestionably be confident in his ability to help the Rams climb the league standings in the coming months.

Having averaged a relatively impressive WhoScored match rating of 6.96 in the Championship last season, Davies could potentially go on to thrive in a lower division if he maintains his fitness as well as his consistency.

