Curtis Davies issues message of support to Luton Town ahead of Reading clash

Luton Town have the chance to book their place in the Championship play-offs today by beating Reading – and former player Curtis Davies has taken to Twitter to issue a message of support to the Hatters ahead of the clash.

The defender came up through the youth ranks with Luton and eventually made his competitive debut for the club too. Despite only spending two years with the side and making just over 50 appearances for the Hatters, he will go down in their history books for his performances during his time there.

He helped them claim the League One trophy while he was there and a subsequent promotion and also claimed an individual honour, being announced as their Young Player of the Season.

Since then, he has gone on to have a storied career across the Football League and in the Premier League to boot. Now back in the second tier with Derby, he continues to play regularly but has been unable to stop the Rams from being relegated down to League One after his side were docked points for entering administration.

This weekend then doesn’t mean too much for Derby or for Davies – but the defender has taken to Twitter to issue his support for his former team ahead of their important clash.

Very best of luck to @LutonTown today. I originally thought we would be needing you to get the result for us at DCFC but the thought of the club making the playoffs (and potentially Premier League) brings a big smile to my face! 😃#COYH #LTFC 🧡👒 pic.twitter.com/DGKO25cf0P — ℂ𝕦𝕣𝕥𝕚𝕤 𝔻𝕒𝕧𝕚𝕖𝕤 #33 (@TheCurtisDavies) May 7, 2022

Davies has claimed that the thought of the club breaking into the top flight ‘brings a big smile to his face’ – so he is sure to be keeping tabs on the score and will no doubt listen out to hear how his old club have done after Derby’s fixture today.

The Verdict

Curtis Davies has done well this year considering he is now 37-years-old and entering the latter stages of his career. He has still featured frequently for the Rams and has led the team well from the back despite their relegation.

Derby and Davies though would have been hoping that this weekend, they could have had the chance to avoid the drop. As results have racked up though and the club have dropped points, it has left them with not too much to play for this weekend and they will already be playing League One football next season regardless of other games and results today.

Luton though have plenty to play for and could achieve an incredible feat today by getting into the play-offs. Davies clearly still has a fondness for the club that he came up through the ranks with and he will definitely be hoping that they stay in the top six, even if they are a divisional rival.

The Hatters certainly have the chance to do so and it is in the palm of their hands – they just need to get the three points today and the play-offs are theirs.