Curtis Davies issues honest assessment of Derby County performances

It’s fair to say that Derby County have been well and truly through a lot this season and there doesn’t seem to be an immediate end in sight to their struggles.

In an ideal world the Rams would have had a preferred bidder named by now or even a takeover done and dusted, but their administration process is taking a lot longer than anyone at the club would like.

Wayne Rooney would have wanted clarity and some action before the January transfer window opened but after backing American businessman Chris Kirchner’s takeover bid, the England legend has now seen the entrepreneur pull out of the race after his formal offer was turned down.

Quiz: Can you name which club Derby County sold these 26 players to?

1 of 26 Who did Derby sell Jayden Bogle to? Sheffield United Sheffield Wednesday Leeds United Burnley

On the pitch it’s been difficult as well thanks to the 21-point deduction from the EFL, but some of the Rams’ performances have been encouraging.

If the points deductions did not take place then County would be sitting clear of the relegation zone on 25 points, with wins coming against Blackpool and Bournemouth recently.

On the eve of Derby’s clash with West Bromwich Albion on Monday afternoon, captain Curtis Davies has assessed the club’s performances and standing over the first half of the 2021-22 campaign and you’d struggle to argue with how he sees it.

“Overall we can say, considering the start of the season where we started with 13 senior players and three of those were goalkeepers, to be where we are now in the ‘real’ table, we would like to have been better placed – but I think we would take it,” Davies told the club’s official media channels.

“The big thing for us is that we’ve dropped a lot of points this year from leading positions. I guess you can look at it in two ways.

“I think it’s well documented that we are the highest in the league for that but at least we are able to get out on the front foot, score the first goal and that’s all part of football.

“Unfortunately, we haven’t been able to hold on to it long enough but hopefully for the second half of the season we will make sure we keep working on that and we will turn more of those draws or losses into wins.”

The Verdict

The playing staff and Rooney were put in an impossible situation due to matters out of their control in September, and they’ve shown massive resilience since then.

The stark reality is pretty clear – unless Derby go on a massive winning run then they’ll most likely be relegated but that was just the unfortunate hand they were dealt.

Rooney has got a good mix of experience with the likes of Davies, Phil Jagielka and Tom Lawrence mixed with young talents such as Jason Knight and Max Bird and if the points deductions did not happen then you’d assume they’d easily be clear of danger.

That’s not the case though but fans can certainly be proud about most of the performances that have happened.